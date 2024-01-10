Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Jordan Henderson this month, as the England international seeks a return to the Premier League, and Football FanCast sources reveal the latest on the transfer discussions.

Newcastle's injury crisis dictates January plans

The Magpies are in desperate need of some additional depth after a questionable summer transfer window and brutal injury crisis has left the squad in dire straits. Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have barely featured due to injury and suspension respectively, while Lewis Hall has not earned Eddie Howe’s favour just yet.

Newcastle's summer transfers From Fee Sandro Tonali AC Milan £55m Tino Livramento Southampton £32m Lewis Hall Chelsea Loan Harvey Barnes Leicester City £37.85m Yankuba Minteh Odense BK £6.89m

Meanwhile, on and off injuries to the likes of Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Kieran Trippier, along with longer term issues for Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Joe Willock, have forced Howe to play largely the same XI through the hectic Christmas fixtures.

Youngster Lewis Miley has exceeded expectations in stepping into the void left by Willock and Longstaff, but the club are still expected to pursue midfield reinforcements this month.

Reports earlier in the week revealed former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia just six months after signing for Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool. Intermediaries have made Newcastle and other clubs aware of Henderson's availability, leading to a report that his name had been “discussed” at St. James’ Park.

Henderson's Premier League stats 2022/23 Appearances 35 Goals 0 Assists 2 Tackles per game 0.9 Pass accuracy 84.9%

Football FanCast sources tell us a move has “no chance, zero per cent”, and those discussions barely even got started, due to his age, wages and past connections at the Stadium of Light. Kalvin Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, is still the most likely solution to Howe’s midfield depth issue.

Truth be told, it feels like the right decision from PIF and Howe, regardless of Henderson’s apparent desperation to secure a move back to the top flight. Granted, he is a Premier League and Champions League winning captain, but the former Reds skipper has not played high-level domestic football since May of 2023.

Henderson is reportedly on around £350,000-a-week at Al-Ettifaq, which is miles above the wage structure on Tyneside, and even if he agreed to drop his wages, the pressure on his shoulders would be immense given his time on Wearside.