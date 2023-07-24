Since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over at the club, Wrexham have enjoyed the Hollywood treatment, with fireworks on and off the pitch, culminating in promotion back to the Football League.

Now in League Two, manager Phil Parkinson and co will be hoping to earn back-to-back promotions next season in what would be an incredible campaign. With the summer transfer window well underway, too, they could yet welcome reinforcements to stick to the script of potential glory.

So far this summer, the Welsh club have welcomed Will Boyle from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town, representing quite the coup for the League Two side.

What's more, in an exciting new development, a change in the rules regarding players receiving visas could see Wrexham target players in America, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Wrexham?

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, Jacobs said: "A rule change in terms of getting visas also allows Wrexham to now explore the US market as well.

"So I would keep an eye on that, to see whether Wrexham bring on board any American players. That might be one to watch over the coming weeks."

Of course, the club have been spending part of their pre-season in America, squaring up against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, so they would have had plenty of time to potentially take a look at the talent on show around them.

The new rule will allow them to bring in a certain number of players who do not meet the requirements for work permits. Premier League and Championship sides can sign up to four such players, whilst League One and League Two sides can sign up to two.

As of right now, it remains to be seen just who walks through the door at Wrexham this summer, but the rule change at least gives them the chance to really explore the talent in America.

How much are Wrexham worth?

Paying a reported £2m for the club back in 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney have since seen their investment go up in value. The club is now reportedly worth 300% more than the initial price that the Hollywood stars paid in 2021.

It's no wonder that the club has increased to such a level, in truth, following their National League win, with sponsorship deals such as the one with Tiktok also helping financially.

The fact is, Reynolds and McElhenney's continued presence, alongside Wrexham's success on the pitch, has quickly started to awaken a sleeping giant in English football.

Those at the club will hope to take things up another level next season, as they seek consecutive promotions. If they can get to League One, they'd be just two promotions away from the Premier League.

To go from the National League to the third tier of English football in the space of only a handful of seasons would feel like one of the quickest rises in English football history.

They've got the star power in the stands to do it. Now, it remains to be seen whether Parkinson can welcome the right personnel to get the job done on the pitch for the Welsh side on the up.