Although the Liverpool machine continues to power on, as seen in Arne Slot's side picking up a straightforward 4-0 win in the FA Cup over Accrington Stanley, this month could still prove to be a sticky time for the Reds.

After all, the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain up in the air, with some nerves at least quelled in this department when reading that Virgil Van Dijk reportedly looks set to pen a new Anfield deal shortly.

Alongside all this contract talk, there is another surprise player who could be set to leave Merseyside behind very soon, even as his current deal remains in play until 2028.

Liverpool star could be heading for Saudi

As per a report by Anfield Watch, Darwin Nunez could now be on the move this January as new suitors eye up the hot-and-cold Uruguayan.

One of those fresh outfits preparing to try and snap up the 25-year-old is money-rich Al-Hilal, with the Saudi side wanting to offload former £200m man Neymar for some new star power.

After all, Al-Hilal are currently under the managerial guidance of ex-Benfica boss Jorge Jesus, who managed to turn Nunez into a revered goal machine in Portugal.

Moreover, with Nunez sliding further and further down the pecking order under Slot - with ex-Reds great Robbie Fowler stating prior to his Accrington duck that he's "not a Liverpool player" calibre-wise - this might well be a move that suits all parties, especially if Al-Hilal cough up some mega bucks similar to the £85m once forked out for the forward.

Liverpool have been here before in terms of losing an attacker who had left his mark on proceedings at Anfield, only for the Reds to recover easily from this departure with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and more now lighting up the Premier League.

A Sadio Mane-like exit for Liverpool

Whilst it's clear that Nunez won't go down in the same legend's bracket as Sadio Mane when he does exit, it would still be a knock to lose the Uruguayan, especially when you consider the amount of cash that was splashed to land him.

Additionally, he has shown his class in spurts for the Reds, with 37 strikes picked up in total for the Merseyside giants resulting in Jurgen Klopp labelling the 6 foot 2 attacker as "outstanding" when he still steered the Liverpool ship.

But, after his goalless showing against League Two opposition on Saturday, patience will be wearing thin on Slot's end who might sense a departure is the most logical next step, with the Reds having to give in regarding a sale of Mane too after the Senegalese ace rejected a new contract.

Whilst that development was initially demoralising - considering Mane bowed out of Liverpool with a stunning 120 goals next to his name - the Reds have more than bounced back with Salah ageing like a fine wine, alongside the heroics of other stars up top.

Liverpool attackers' PL G/A records since Mane's departure Player Games Goals scored Assists Cody Gakpo 75 21 10 Diogo Jota 55 21 9 Luis Diaz 72 20 9 Mohamed Salah 89 55 35 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As can be seen above, Slot has a whole host of exciting players in attack he can choose from, with Salah chipping in with an outrageous 90 goals and assists since Mane's exit, with the ex-Reds forward now forgotten about playing in Saudi Arabia.

The same could soon happen to Nunez if he makes an Al-Hilal move a reality, with Liverpool no doubt using the millions they would recoup to add another frightening attacker to their already star-studded arsenal.