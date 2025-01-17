Chelsea have often been known to make a move or two in the transfer window, especially since the takeover of Todd Boehly back in May 2022 from Roman Abramovich.

It’s safe to say the American has shown ambition in signing players to try and secure the club their first Premier League title since the 2016/17 season under Italian Antonio Conte.

Conte’s compatriot Enzo Maresca is the latest man tasked with the challenge of ending the drought, with the club’s investment crucial in handing him the best opportunity to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

On the flip side, outgoings are just as important, balancing the books to prevent any financial breaches, whilst also raising funds to reinvest into the playing squad.

Given the quantity of players currently on the payroll of the Blues, it’s no surprise to see numerous players linked with a move away, including one talent who only recently joined up with Maresca’s side.

Chelsea star in talks to leave Stamford Bridge

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea star João Félix is already in talks over a move away from West London, just a couple of months after permanently moving to the Bridge.

The Portuguese international cost owner Boehly around £46m in the summer, with academy graduate Conor Gallagher moving to Atlético Madrid as a separate deal, but used as a sweetener to allow Felix to move.

However, the transfer hasn’t gone as planned for the Blues, starting just three Premier League outings to date, registering just one goal with the majority of his minutes coming off the bench.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has been in direct talks with former Blues boss José Mourinho over a move to join Turkish side Fenerbahçe this month, whether that be on a temporary or permanent basis.

The Benfica academy graduate is said to be 'uncomfortable' with his current situation under Maresca, as per the report, opening the door to a move should the right offer fall his way.

Should he move, it could see a repeat of a deal for one other star who moved to the club with high expectations before moving on quickly, allowing the hierarchy to cut their losses.

Why Felix could be a Morata repeat for Chelsea

Striker Álvaro Morata may have joined from Real Madrid rather than Atlético, but he was another LaLiga talent who moved to Chelsea with real hope of being a success given the huge price tag.

The 32-year-old cost a whopping £70m including add-ons back in the summer of 2017, with real expectations of transforming the frontline after notching 20 goals with the Spanish giants the season prior.

However, despite scoring 15 goals during his only full year in England, it was soon apparent that he wasn’t the right fit for the club, only lasting another six months before departing on loan to join Felix’s former side Atlético.

Whilst they didn’t lose a whole host on their investment, leaving permanently for £58m at the end of his temporary stint under Diego Simeone, it was a move that didn’t pay off - very similar to that of Felix in 2024/25.

Since leaving West London, Morata has moved to AC Milan in Italy, but has registered double figures in every campaign since leaving the English outfit - potentially allowing the club to rue their decision given their recent hunt for a number nine.

Álvaro Morata's stats since leaving Chelsea back in 2019 Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 44 16 4 2020/21 44 20 11 2021/22 48 12 7 2022/23 45 15 3 2023/24 48 21 4 Total: 229 84 29 Stats via Transfermarkt

Should the Portuguese ace, who earns £130k-per-week, depart this month, it would be a shame to see a player of his quality to leave, but it’s clear that he’s currently not in Maresca’s plans moving forward given his lack of action to date.

The “sensational” 25-year-old, as dubbed by journalist Alex Goncalves, hasn’t been given the opportunities to showcase his star quality and given the fact he’s set to enter his prime years, he desperately needs to be playing regular football.

Given the form of former talisman Morata after departing West London, the club need to consider all viable options to prevent a similar situation from occurring once again.

Felix is certainly deserving of more time in England to allow Maresca’s side to reap the rewards of his attributes and to prevent themselves from prematurely offloading a player who could aid their top four push in the next few months.