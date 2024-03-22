As Leeds United gear up for one final push towards Premier League promotion after an incredible turnaround in the Championship, transfer expert Graeme Bailey has issued an update on one of Daniel Farke's signings.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites look set to be in for a busy summer with or without Premier League football. Without it, Farke could be forced to watch on as some of his best players head for the Elland Road exit door, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville already being linked with London giants Chelsea after his excellent campaign so far.

Meanwhile, if they complete their turnaround to earn promotion at the first time of asking, then those at Elland Road will be in a position to welcome some reinforcements, having already been linked with players such as Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

The fact is, a lot is dependent on just where Leeds find themselves at the start of next season, with Farke's side currently sitting top of the Championship on goal difference and one point above third-placed Ipswich Town, highlighting how incredibly tight things are in England's second tier.

One decision that is unlikely to be dependent on promotion, however, is the one regarding Connor Roberts. According to Bailey, Leeds are unlikely to turn Roberts' loan deal permanent this summer, with the Welshman set to return to Burnley at the end of the current campaign.

Bailey told Leeds United News: "I don’t see it particularly, especially if Kristensen ends up coming back. I think Roberts has been OK, if he was available for very little, it is a possibility.

"You’ve got squad players but what does Roberts offer that Sam Byram doesn’t, kind of thing. It is a tough one but I don’t see him being a long-term part for Leeds, being honest. I would be surprised if he came in.”

Leeds don't need Roberts despite Farke praise

Whilst it's easy to say that Roberts' Premier League experience would help Leeds next season if they went up, Byram offers that in abundance and more, meaning that he's the player Farke should turn to and not the Burnley loanee.

What's more, the Whites would be wasting vital money on more than the potential transfer fee, with Roberts' reported salary sitting at £26k per-week currently. It may be a difficult decision for Farke to make, however, after singing his praise for Roberts in the early stages of his loan spell.

Farke told Leeds Live: "Connor is just a few weeks with us. He has strength going forward. Mavididi was on fire and we let Connor defend him. I got the feeling Connor is involved in goals and end product or assists. Felt he could help to turn the game. Archie with his right foot on the left could link with Cree. The players delivered on the pitch. Many compliments to Archie, Connor and my whole team.”

Even so, the negatives seem to outweigh the positives and it seems as though the Welshman is set to make his return to Burnley, where he is currently destined to play Championship football.