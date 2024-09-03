Reliable West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has revealed what "concerns" the club have over ex-Liverpool defender Joel Matip, following their decision to open talks to sign the centre-back on a free deal.

West Ham in discussions over signing Matip and John Egan as free agents

The Hammers waved goodbye to both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma over the summer, as Julen Lopetegui, technical director Tim Steidten and co elected to part company with two of their starting centre-half options from last season.

Zouma sealed a loan move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Orobah, while Aguerd chose a temporary switch to Real Sociedad in La Liga, leaving Lopetegui with Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo as his only three senior central defenders for the Premier League campaign.

West Ham are now after a fourth option ahead of a long debut season in the dugout for Lopetegui, which could be imperative considering just how prevalent injuries and fitness issues are in the English top flight right now.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Orobah Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

With the summer transfer window now closed, the Irons are forced to dip into the free agent market, where they have landed on two top defensive choices in former Liverpool ace Matip and ex-Sheffield United stalwart John Egan.

Funnily enough, West Ham were linked with a swoop for Egan during David Moyes' time in charge, but it now appears they could sign either the Republic of Ireland international at zero cost.

ExWHUemployee shares Joel Matip "concerns"

However, according to Hammers insider Ex, a move for Matip is West Ham's priority rather than Egan, who is seen as an alternative to the Cameroonian.

West Ham are apparently pushing ahead with the signing of Matip as their top target, but it is also believed that Lopetegui's side have "concerns" over the 33-year-old Champions League winner, which could even stop the transfer from going ahead.

“The club appear to be pushing ahead with the Matip signing,” stated Ex on The West Ham Way Patreon (via West Ham Way).

“John Egan is an alternative signing but it appears that the former Liverpool defender is the preferred choice for now as we exclusively revealed two days ago.

“Talks will continue over the next few days. There are concerns over Matip’s previous injuries so these would be investigated before the club decide to go through with it or not."

Matip's most recent injury, a cruciate ligament tear, resulted in him missing 37 games in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp from early December through to the end of 2023/2024, and he has a backlogue of extensive fitness problems before that (Transfermarkt).

While he would arrive for no transfer fee, it will be interesting to see if Steidten and co are willing to grant him a squad space.