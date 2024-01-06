West Ham United could make a move for one club's in-form young forward following his brilliant 2023/2024 campaign, according to an insider.

Moyes eyeing new forwards at West Ham

The Hammers are believed to chasing new attacking options for manager David Moyes, both out wide and in the striker position.

As previously reported, West Ham are one of many clubs chasing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart, with the Guinea international's tantalising £15 million release clause coming as a particularly big draw.

Technical director Tim Steidten has apparently been working on a move for Guirassy, but there are other attacking targets which co-chairman David Sullivan and the German have in mind.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is a player West Ham admire, as is Jack Clarke of Sunderland (ExWHUemployee), but another target who comes as pretty interesting is Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe.

West Ham could make a move for Rowe

Indeed, according to reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, West Ham could make a move for Rowe as they keep tabs on his situation at Carrow Road.

Rowe is on a list of forward players who West Ham are watching this window, and we believe his sky-high potential could be a particularly big draw for the Hammers.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form under David Wagner this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting two others in 24 Championship appearances so far as one of the Canaries' star players.

"One player making a lot of noise is Jonathan Rowe, Norwich's 20-year-old winger has scored five goals in nine appearances and was named EFL Young Player of the Month in August," said Carlton Palmer to Football League World in October.

"His scintillating form has seen him earn a call-up to England's under-20 squad. If he can keep producing performances like he's doing then he's going to become a very hot commodity.

"He could be worth upwards of £20m, I'd definitely put him in the same category as Gnonto at Leeds United."

Rowe is a real one to watch it would seem, with Norwich boss David Wagner also praising the player's development and attitude this season.

Jonathan Rowe's best Championship games for Norwich - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Norwich City 2-1 Hull City 8.44 Huddersfield Town 0-4 Norwich City 7.94 Norwich City 2-0 Birmingham City 7.75 Coventry 0-0 Norwich City 7.70 Norwich City 3-1 Millwall 7.68

"He's a good character," said Wagner after Rowe was called up to England's Under-21 squad.

"He knows that he deserves the praise which he gets, but he knows as well that he had to work very hard for it and the most important thing is he knows if he only continues what he has done so far, this will not be enough for the future. He now has to have the moments where you have to invest more and he will do so. Hopefully he stays healthy. We can be very, very happy that he is in our team.

“I am very happy about the steps which he has done since. And now we have to make sure that we support him, that he stays as focused as he can, because this is the most important thing."