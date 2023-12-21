West Ham United are apparently keen on signing a club's star defender who's been pivotal to their title push, according to club insider ExWHUemployee.

Moyes eyeing new full-back for West Ham

As per reports in the last week, there is now a strong belief that Irons manager David Moyes wishes to sign a new full-back. TalkSPORT shared news of West Ham interest in signing Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters last week as one option, as the Englishman dazzles under Russell Martin in the Championship.

That same source claimed Moyes is eager to bring in an alternative to both right-back Vladimir Coufal and left-back Emerson Palmieri, with the beauty of Walker-Peters being he can operate on either flank.

Another astute option for West Ham could be Chelsea starlet Ian Maatsen. The Dutchman looks set to leave Chelsea in January, according to 90min, and they also claim West Ham have expressed an interest in Maatsen as we approach the winter transfer window.

Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson's deals also expire in the summer, which could make the need for a new full-back option all the more important at West Ham.

West Ham eyeing Leif Davis move

Providing an update on the Hammers' search for a new left-back, reliable club insider ExWHUemployee says there is a genuine intent to sign one next month. As well as the aforementioned Maatsen, another interesting option for Moyes is Ipswich Town star Leif Davis.

Ex claims West Ham are keen to sign Davis, who is in the form of his life at Portman Road.

“Now, in terms of left-backs, there’s definite interest in Ian Maatsen from Chelsea who we again looked at in the Summer,” said the insider on his West Ham Way website.

“Chelsea chose to keep him on, but haven’t used him much since then. And then there is Leif Davis, who plays for Ipswich. Ipswich are sitting at the top of the Championship with Leicester and look like they’re going to have two back-to-back promotions. He is meant to be one of the stars of their show down there.”

“Aaron Cresswell is a left-back we bought from Ipswich too,” he added, “so there is a good history of that working.”

The 23-year-old is certainly a star of their Championship title push, and has made 21 second tier starts while racking up more assists than anyone in Kieran McKenna's squad.

As per WhoScored, he's one of Ipswich's best-performing players per 90 this season and could seemingly provide West Ham with a real attack-minded option from out wide. Interestingly, Davis has also been called an "animal" by former West Ham midfielder Scott Parker.

"He’s also a young player and he’s not got vast experience in the arena so we’ve had to work and help him through that," said Parker on Davis after a performance for Bournemouth (via The Mail).

"What pleased me the most is that he started slowly in that sense today, then he just grew into the game. He was an animal really and got an assist, so I was pleased for him."