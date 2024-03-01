Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared another important update on David Moyes and the manager's contract situation at West Ham.

Moyes future uncertain with West Ham contract expiring

The Scotsman's tenure in east London has been a very memorable one. West Ham have qualified for Europe in each of Moyes' full seasons in charge, since he began his second stint midway through 2019/2020. They also put an end to their near-40 year wait for a major trophy, lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League in Prague last term.

However, a section of supporters are growing dissatisfied with West Ham's style of play under Moyes, coming after they flirted with relegation to the Championship last term as well.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

The Hammers head coach, as things stand, is set to leave West Ham at the end of this campaign with his contract expiring soon. Moyes, speaking to the media last week, actually claimed that the offer of a new deal was on the table.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on his new contract situation.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

Going by Moyes' statement, he appears to be the one in control of this situation, and depending on whether or not he extends, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is believed to assessing managerial alternatives.

Now, speaking to West Ham Way, ExWHUemployee has shared a Moyes contract update which is contrary to what the former Man United boss said.

“There have been provisional talks over a new deal for David Moyes,” stated Ex. “However, I’ve been advised that at no point it’s been put forward for signing. The manager possibly was referring to an agreement but that’s provisional, but not in front of him to sign.

“It’s understood that any decision by the board as to whether to offer him an extension will be made at the end of the season, following a review on how the season pans out.”

Depending on whether the club decide to offer him that new contract after all, West Ham are believed to be interested in the likes of Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, who has admirers at the London Stadium.

“At the moment, we're getting towards the stage where West Ham are going to be looking for a new manager," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport.

"While Gary O'Neil isn't going to be the top target for them, I have heard that he is somebody they like. I would be surprised if he didn't at least crop up on a list of names if and when Moyes does end up losing his job, so that is one to keep in mind."