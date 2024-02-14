Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared an update on David Moyes' future at West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten's search for alternatives.

West Ham postpone Moyes new deal talks amid poor run

The Hammers have reportedly postponed talks over a new deal for Moyes amid a very poor run of form and backlash from a large section of supporters (Jason Burt).

West Ham remain without a win in 2024, and their 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Arsenal last weekend in the Premier League saw fans desert the London Stadium in droves.

Moyes has overseen the club's most successful period in recent memory, guiding them to a Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last year and ending their long wait for silverware.

West Ham's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Danny Ings 6.16 Nayef Aguerd 6.42 Kurt Zouma 6.56 Konstantinos Mavropanos 6.63 Vladimir Coufal 6.65

West Ham's successive seasons qualifying for Europe, though, have been somewhat marred in the eyes of some supporters by Moyes' dogmatic style and lacklustre domestic form - with the east Londoners just about avoiding relegation last season.

The Hammers hierarchy are now said to be contemplating Moyes' future, with owner David Sullivan in two minds over keeping Moyes at the club. The 60-year-old tactician is also believed to have a complicated relationship with Steidten, as both men bare the brunt of Sullivan's frustration following a regrettable January transfer window (Graeme Bailey).

There appears to be a degree of disharmony behind the scenes at West Ham, and there are other rumours that the likes of Paulo Fonseca are being considered as possible future replacements for Moyes.

Now, insider Ex has shared an update on Moyes' future and West Ham's potential manager search via West Ham Way.

According to Ex, Moyes contract talks are indeed on hold, and Steidten is personally "looking" at West Ham managerial alternatives.

“Understandably, there are some serious doubts over David Moyes,” reported Ex on The West Ham Way Podcast.

“We have spoken with the very top and it was said: ‘Whilst David Moyes is statistically the best manager in what he’s delivered for the club, it's clear his style is not appreciated.’

“We know the Chairman is very aware of the discontent amongst the fans, he's not on social media but is very well informed of what is happening.”

“A new deal for Moyes is not close,” added Ex. “Results and performances have put any planned talks back, and the manager of course has been warned things must improve fast.

“The objective was to retain Moyes, and the club are known to want to stay loyal to the manager, however we can confirm options are being assessed. Tim Steidten will be looking at alternatives as the club plan ahead, although that is to be expected.”

West Ham next take on Nottingham Forest in the league on Saturday, and it's certainly in Moyes' best interest to turn the tide sharply against Nuno Espirito Santo's men.