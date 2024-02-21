Reliable West Ham insider, ExWHUemployee, has shared an update on manager David Moyes and his future as pressure grows on the Scotsman.

Moyes protests as West Ham suffer slump in form

Still winless in 2024 and out of contract in the summer, Moyes' position as Hammers head coach has hardly looked more precarious.

After their last defeat, a 2-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, Moyes came out swinging in defence of his record and all he's achieved at the club to date - coming amid calls from sections of the fanbase for him to be sacked.

“I don’t think we can ever please everybody, but I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham," said Moyes.

“I think they’ll (the fans) honestly have to say that it’s as good a time as there’s been at the club regarding winning a trophy (Conference League) and league positions. Maybe they’ll be managers who excite them more, possibly. But the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

The club's Europa Conference League triumph last May put an end to their near-40 year wait for a major piece of silverware, with West Ham also sealing European qualification in each of Moyes' full seasons in charge.

However, there have been complaints over Moyes' dogmatic style of play, and West Ham's league form has been underwhelming since the summer of 2022. They even flirted with relegation over the course of 2022/2023, with a lot of fans believing Moyes has taken them as far as they can.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

As his deal is set to expire this summer, a change could be made at the end of this season or perhaps even before then. West Ham had been planning to extend Moyes' contract, but those talks are now believed to have been postponed.

ExWHUemployee has shared a fresh update on the situation this week, and it's a fairly interesting one.

According to Ex, via the West Ham Way, Moyes will be given until their Europa League last 16 tie "at least" to turn the tide, but the board is very concerned.

“I have spoken to people within the club and it’s clear they are massively concerned,” stated Ex.

“There are question marks surrounding the manager, with the shared view that the team are at present performing like a relegation side.

“The current stance is that there isn’t another manager right now ready and available to step in, so they are hoping at this stage that Moyes will be able to turn things around – I think he’ll be given the Europa League last-16 tie at least, as it currently stands.

“The board are very aware of the feelings amongst a large portion of the fan base. For now, they believe Moyes still has the backing of the players and staff, however they have stressed they are reviewing the situation.

“It appears they will stick with Moyes for the short term, in the hope performances and results will improve. Although plans are in being put into place should they decide to dismiss the manager, with alternatives now being looked at.”