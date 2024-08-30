Popular West Ham United insider ExWHUEmployee has delivered a deadline day update on the Hammers' move for PSG and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, after a deal was agreed on Friday morning.

Carlos Soler to West Ham latest

The Irons, led by Julen Lopetegui and Tim Steidten, have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this summer, bringing in nine new faces. There has been a mixture of young talent, like Mohamadou Kanté, along with experienced stars such as Max Kilman, who has already shown his worth with a Man of the Match display in the victory at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Now they are closing in on likely their final capture of the summer, as reports revealed on Friday Soler will join the East Londoners on loan with a buy option for the end of the season worth roughly £17m. The Hammers will cover the Spain international's £107,000-a-week salary, and Ex has now provided an update on the transfer as fans grow impatient for updates on the deal.

It now seems only a matter of time before the 27 year-old attacking midfielder, once holding a stunning release clause of £140million during his time with Valencia, is holding up the claret and blue.

How good is Carlos Soler?

It's fair to say the Spanish playmaker has struggled to find his feet at PSG, only starting 12 matches in Ligue 1 last season to go with 14 the year before, and just five goals and four assists came his way across those appearances along with a smattering of cameos off the bench.

However, his per 90 statistics actually paint the picture of an elite pass-master who, along with the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen, could unlock top flight defences for fun.

Stat (per 90, via FBRef) Soler rank vs midfielders in comparable competitions Non penalty goals 90th percentile Assists 82nd percentile Shot creating actions 67th percentile Pass completion 66th percentile Progressive passes 77th percentile

The former Valencia prodigy, who was back then likened to Arsenal fan favourite Santi Cazorla and Manchester City legend David Silva, ranks extremely highly for chance and shot creation, and the fact he is superior at progressing the ball versus simple pass completion suggests he is not afraid to take risks, something fans at the London Stadium have been crying out for after their football grew stale at times under David Moyes.