West Ham United have been busy throughout the summer transfer window in an attempt to bolster Julen Lopetegui's options across the pitch.

The Hammers have swooped to sign the likes of Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jean-Clair Todibo, among others, and are now closing in on another. Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly started his medical with the club after they agreed a deal to sign him on a permanent basis from the Red Devils.

After a move for the former Crystal Palace full-back is completed, West Ham could make another addition to Lopetegui's defence in the coming weeks.

West Ham eyeing up Ligue 1 defender

Having already dipped into the Ligue 1 market to sign Todibo from Nice, the Premier League side, who are not competing in Europe this term, are keen on another defender from France. According to ExWHUemployee, via his Patreon, the Hammers have identified Nantes central defender Nathan Zeze as a target this month.

Technical director Tim Steidten has pulled off many impressive deals this summer, and he is now targeting a move for a teenage talent who could be one for the future.

The report claims that West Ham see Zeze as being a bright prospect and a promising talent, which means that he could come in as a long-term option for Lopetegui, rather than one to make an immediate impact.

Max Kilman and Todibo have already been added to the centre-back ranks, with Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd already at the club, and that could mean that the Nantes youngster would not be a frontline option straight away.

Why Nathan Zeze could be a good signing for West Ham

The central defender only turned 19 in June and has had limited exposure to first-team football so far in his career, which is why he would likely be one for the future, but at 6 foot 3 he should have no trouble with the physicality on offer in England's top flight and may even still have room to grow.

With the aforementioned centre-back options at Lopetegui's disposal, West Ham could bring in Zeze to eventually take over from them further down the line, whilst going out on loan or learning as a fringe player in his first two or three seasons at the London Stadium.

The French titan made his Ligue 1 debut for Nantes during the 2022/23 campaign against Lille, in what was his only appearance of the season, before featuring more regularly last term.

23/24 Ligue 1 Nathan Zeze Appearances 13 Pass accuracy 85% Ground duel success rate 55% Aerial duel success rate 58% Dribbled past per game 0.5 Error led to goal 1 Stats via Sofascore

The right-footed defender played 13 top-flight matches for his club and held his own from a physical perspective, winning the majority of his duels on the deck and in the air. However, he also made one error that directly led to a goal and was dribbled past once every other match, which suggests that Zeze still has plenty to learn to avoid making mistakes.

The teenage ace, who was described as "impressive" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is not the finished article but is a promising young player who could be moulded by Lopetegui over the years to come, which is why he could be an excellent addition this month.