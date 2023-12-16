Crystal Palace go into this weekend’s tie against Manchester City off the back of an extremely promising yet frustrating 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

A win would have given Roy Hodgson and the Eagles squad a break, whilst setting the benchmark for the remainder of the season.

Instead, Palace failed to win a game for the fifth consecutive outing, putting the side 15th with just 16 points in the Premier League.

Related Crystal Palace can ease Eze blow by unleashing "immense" £40k-p/w gem The injury to Eze is a significant blow to Palace, but Hodgson should replace him with this "immense" talent.

Crystal Palace currently have ten players out due to suspension or injury, so changes to the starting XI will occur on Saturday.

1 GK - Remi Matthews

With Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson ruled out of the game with injuries, third-choice goalkeeper Matthews is set to start in the Palace net with just three minutes of action under his belt this season.

2 RB - Joel Ward

Joel Ward has started all but one game for Palace this season and the captain will start once again this weekend in his usual right-back role.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

The Denmark international has been defensively solid once again this season, playing every minute of his 16 starts. Andersen is also the Eagles' joint-second-highest scorer with two goals.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

The heavily admired Marc Guehi is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has started 15 matches this campaign. He will partner Andersen and look to keep a fifth clean sheet of the season.

5 LB - Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne completes the same back four that lost to Liverpool last weekend. The right-back by trade will feature in an unfamiliar left-back role due to the potential absence of Tyrick Mitchell through a groin injury.

6 CM - Chris Richards

The most defensive-minded in the midfield three is Chris Richards, whose preferred position is usually in the back four. However, due to the long-term injury to Cheick Doucoure, he will feature in a midfield role for the third game in a row.

7 CM - Will Hughes

Since being drafted into the starting XI in September, Hughes has kept his place in the side. There is very little competition for places due to how thin the Palace squad is at the moment.

8 CM - Naouirou Ahamada

Ahamada is the second player to come into the side following last week's defeat, and he will directly replace Jefferson Lerma who was forced off early last time out. This would be the 21-year-old's first start in the Premier League and he should be given the nod over Eberechi Eze who will undergo a late fitness test

9 RW - Michael Olise

Left-footed right winger, Olise, will make only his fourth start of the season this weekend after being out with a long-term injury. The 22-year-old will provide most of Palace's creativity, but he must be defensively disciplined. The attacker will replace Jordan Ayew who was sent off against Liverpool.

10 ST - Jean-Phillipe Mateta

The number 14 will come into the side in replace of Odsonne Edouard who picked up a knee injury last time out. Mateta scored from the spot against Liverpool and he will look to score in consecutive games this weekend.

11 LW - Jeffrey Schlupp

The versatile Schlupp has played in multiple positions this season and he will be deployed at left wing against Man City. Hodgson will demand that he offers an attacking threat, but the number 15 has only scored once in 14 appearances this campaign.

Crystal Palace's predicted lineup vs Man City in full: GK - Matthews; RB - Ward, CB - Andersen, CB - Guehi, LB - Clyne; CM - Richards, CM - Hughes, CM - Ahamada; RW - Olise, ST - Mateta, LW - Schlupp.