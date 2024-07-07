And breathe. That was all a little bit stressful again, wasn't it? No matter, though, England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by the skin of their teeth.

Gareth Southgate's side have laboured and flattered to deceive in Germany this summer but there are signs that they are now growing into the tournament just when it matters, rising to the occasion of a quarter-final with some dramatics along the way.

The boss changed the system on Saturday against the Swiss, a game they drew 1-1 and ended up winning on penalties, with an out-of-possession change resembling a 3-4-2-1 formation with a box midfield consisting of Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and then spearheaded by Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

It also saw Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka operate as wingbacks. In possession, they moved into a shape that was more familiar with what they'd been doing throughout the tournament.

It seemed to work though. They didn't create chances to score by the bucket load but it was better, notably in the press. There was also a lot more space for the man of the moment - Saka - to weave his magic.

Saka's performance in numbers vs Switzerland

In 2021, Saka was one of three penalty-takers who failed to get England over the line in the final against Wembley. He, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subsequently subject to horrendous racist abuse online.

Since then, Saka has notably changed his career around for the better. He's won England's player of the year, become Arsenal's penalty taker and redeemed himself in some style on Saturday evening.

It was vintage Saka, it really was. The Three Lions had gone behind from Breel Embolo's strike at the back post but within minutes, England were level again with ten still left to play.

The nation's number 7 picked up the ball on the right-hand side, drove inside and unleashed a fierce effort from range right into the bottom corner, hitting the post on the way in. That was his fourth goal in major tournaments, one more than David Beckham ever managed for his country.

He then stepped up confidently from the penalty spot, those memories at Wembley three years ago no doubt still fresh in his mind. This time he did not miss, striking the ball into the bottom corner.

His reaction at full-time said it all, pointing to the sky and thanking the heavens.

Overall, the game's Man of the Match was electric, completing 100% of his dribbles, attempting nine crosses and supplying two key passes. Saka perhaps hasn't been at his best this summer but this was a reminder; he is one of their best outlets.

England's other best player vs Switzerland

Coming into this tournament there were no fears about England's attack. Instead, the concerns arose as a result of the nation's unconvincing backline.

Harry Maguire didn't make the tournament due to injury, Luke Shaw was certainly not fit and John Stones had endured an up-and-down time with his own injuries in 2023/24.

Fortunately, Marc Guehi has emerged as a real star during the summer's competition. However, against the Swiss, he was suspended having picked up one too many yellow cards.

That meant that Ezri Konsa was handed his first start in a major tournament at centre-half, and boy did he impress.

Handed an 8/10 match rating by the Independent's Chris Wilson, he claimed that it was the 'kind of game that can change a career' having been near faultless in the win.

Embolo evidently targeted him but Konsa more than held his own, notably making a vital intervention in the first half to deny a promising attack.

Konsa vs Switzerland Minutes played 78 Touches 61 Pass success 46/47 (98%) Long balls 2/3 Ground duels won 4/4 Tackles 2 Interceptions 2 Clearances 7 Stats via Sofascore.

The Villa man - who played a lot of last season at right-back - was vital to stifling the opposition, winning all four of his ground duels, two of which were important tackles.

Like Guehi, he was also important in building play. He amazingly only lost possession once in the game, completing 46 of his 47 passes.

Konsa more than proved he's up to playing at an elite level and that should please Unai Emery greatly ahead of a run in next campaign's Champions League. It's just a shame for the player that Guehi will likely come back in for the semi-final again the Netherlands on Wednesday.