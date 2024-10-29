Quick Links
The 2024/25 FA Cup first round proper gets underway this weekend, and it scarcely seems believable that the 2024 final took place five months ago, with Manchester United springing a shock by defeating defending champions Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.
Erik ten Hag got revenge for his side’s defeat in the 2023 final. While the final featured two of the elite Premier League sides, there were a few cup runs from those below the top flight.
Maidstone United reached the fifth round, suffering a 5-0 defeat to Coventry City, who came so close to reaching the final. Against Man United, the Sky Blues thought they had won the tie in extra time, but eventually lost on penalties.
The best FA Cup runs by non-league teams
Where do Maidstone United rank in our list of non-league FA Cup runs?
The first FA Cup final was played in 1872, won by Wanderers Football Club, the first of five victories in the competition. As of 2024, Arsenal hold the record for most trophies won with 14, with their last coming in 2020.
In total, there have been 143 FA Cup finals staged, with 44 teams winning the competition at least once in their history.
|
Top five clubs who have won the FA Cup
|
Club
|
Wins
|
Last win
|
Arsenal
|
14
|
2020
|
Manchester United
|
13
|
2024
|
Chelsea
|
8
|
2018
|
Liverpool
|
8
|
2022
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
8
|
1991
FA Cup format and changes
The FA Cup is a simple knockout tournament, with the winners of each tie advancing to the next round. Non-league clubs take part in qualifying, with teams from League One and League Two entering in the first round proper. Premier League and Championship clubs join at the third-round stage.
A major change to the format has seen replays scrapped from the first round onwards. Previously, drawn matches would see the fixture replayed at the visitors' home ground, but citing player welfare, the FA decided to remove replays to ease fixture congestion.
The move sparked anger from the EFL and prompted backlash from the likes of Keir Starmer.
FA Cup first-round fixtures and TV picks
The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup took place on 14th October, with 48 clubs from the EFL's League One and League Two joining the competition along with the 32 non-league clubs who had progressed from the qualifying rounds. The full draw can be seen below.
One of the standout fixtures of the first round is between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon, as the fourth-tier sides will face off against each other for the second time this season. AFC Wimbledon won their last meeting 3-0, and they will be hoping for a repeat in the cup.
Elsewhere, National League North side Curzon Ashton will play Mansfield Town, who are third in League One, while Birmingham City face Sutton United, who play in the National League.
|
FA Cup First Round Draw
|
Date
|
Home team
|
v
|
Away team
|
Kick-off time
|
Fri 1st Nov
|
Notts County
|
v
|
Alfreton
|
7.45pm
|
Fri 1st Nov
|
Tamworth
|
v
|
Huddersfield
|
7.45pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Barrow
|
v
|
Doncaster
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Bradford
|
v
|
Aldershot
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Bristol Rovers
|
v
|
Weston-super-mare
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Burton
|
v
|
Scarborough
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Carlisle
|
v
|
Wigan
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Chesterfield
|
v
|
Horsham
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Crewe
|
v
|
Dag & Red
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Exeter
|
v
|
Barnet
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Gillingham
|
v
|
Blackpool
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Grimsby
|
v
|
Wealdstone
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Newport
|
v
|
Peterborough
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Port Vale
|
v
|
Barnsley
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Reading
|
v
|
Fleetwood
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Rochdale
|
v
|
Bromley
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Rotherham
|
v
|
Cheltenham
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Salford
|
v
|
Shrewsbury
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Southend
|
v
|
Charlton
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Stevenage
|
v
|
Guiseley
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Stockport
|
v
|
Forest Green
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Swindon
|
v
|
Colchester
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Solihull
|
v
|
Maidstone
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Rushall Olympic
|
v
|
Accrington
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Maidenhead
|
v
|
Crawley
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Brackley
|
v
|
Braintree
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Tonbridge Angels
|
v
|
Harborough Town
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Tranmere
|
v
|
Oldham
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Walsall
|
v
|
Bolton
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Woking
|
v
|
Cambridge
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Worthing
|
v
|
Morecambe
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Wycombe
|
v
|
York
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Hendesford Town
|
v
|
Gainsborough Trinity
|
3pm
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Northampton
|
v
|
Kettering
|
5.30pm
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
MK Dons
|
v
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
12.30pm
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Sutton United
|
v
|
Birmingham
|
12.30pm
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Boreham Wood
|
v
|
Leyton Orient
|
2pm
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Curzon Ashton
|
v
|
Mansfield
|
2pm
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Harrogate Town
|
v
|
Wrexham
|
3.30pm
|
Mon 4th Nov
|
Chesham United
|
v
|
Lincoln
|
7.15pm
Five games will be shown live on television, which can be found in the table below.
|
FA Cup First Round TV Picks
|
Date
|
Tie
|
Channel (kick-off)
|
Fri 1st Nov
|
Tamworth v Huddersfield Town
|
BBC Two (7.45pm)
|
Sat 2nd Nov
|
Northampton Town v Kettering Town
|
BBC Two (5.30pm)
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Sutton United v Birmingham City
|
ITV1 (12.30pm)
|
Sun 3rd Nov
|
Harrogate Town v Wrexham
|
ITVX (3.30pm)
|
Mon 4th Nov
|
Chesham United v Lincoln City
|
ITV4 (7.15pm)
Rounds and draw dates
The 1st round will take place between 1st-4th November, with subsequent rounds being held throughout the year. Actual fixture dates are subject to change depending on TV selections. At the time of writing, the timings for the second round draw have not been announced.
|
2024/25 FA Cup round dates
|
Round
|
Draw date
|
Date
|
First Round
|
14th October 2024
|
1st-4th November 2024
|
Second Round
|
TBA
|
30th November 2024
|
Third Round
|
TBA
|
11th January 2025
|
Fourth Round
|
TBA
|
8th February 2025
|
Fifth Round
|
TBA
|
1st March 2025
|
Quarter-final
|
TBA
|
29th March 2025
|
Semi-final
|
TBA
|
26th April 2025
|
Final
|
n/a
|
17th May 2025
FA Cup prize money
The FA will give out over £22m in prize money over the course of the 2024/25 season. Any non-league clubs who make it through from the first round of qualifying to the first round proper could pocket around £23,000, while if a Premier League or Championship club was to go all the way, they'd be better off to the tune of £5.41m.
|
FA Cup prize money breakdown
|
Round
|
Winners' prize
|
Losers' prize
|
First Round
|
£45,000
|
£15,000
|
Second Round
|
£75,000
|
£20,000
|
Third Round
|
£115,000
|
£25,000
|
Fourth Round
|
£120,000
|
None
|
Fifth Round
|
£225,000
|
None
|
Quarter-final
|
£450,000
|
None
|
Semi-final
|
£1,000,000
|
£500,000
|
Final
|
£2,000,000
|
£1,000,000
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
In the UK, broadcasting rights for the FA Cup are shared between the BBC and ITV. Throughout the season, the BBC will show 18 live matches, while ITV is committed to broadcasting 20 games from the competition.
In the US, FA Cup games are broadcast live on ESPN, with ESPN+ streaming a selection of fixtures across the duration of the tournament.
Recent years have seen BBC and ITV share coverage of the final, while a new broadcasting deal is set to take effect next year, which will see BBC and TNT Sports share coverage of the competition.