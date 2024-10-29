Quick Links

The 2024/25 FA Cup first round proper gets underway this weekend, and it scarcely seems believable that the 2024 final took place five months ago, with Manchester United springing a shock by defeating defending champions Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Erik ten Hag got revenge for his side’s defeat in the 2023 final. While the final featured two of the elite Premier League sides, there were a few cup runs from those below the top flight.

Maidstone United reached the fifth round, suffering a 5-0 defeat to Coventry City, who came so close to reaching the final. Against Man United, the Sky Blues thought they had won the tie in extra time, but eventually lost on penalties.

maidstone-united-fa-cup-sam-corne-ipswich
The first FA Cup final was played in 1872, won by Wanderers Football Club, the first of five victories in the competition. As of 2024, Arsenal hold the record for most trophies won with 14, with their last coming in 2020.

In total, there have been 143 FA Cup finals staged, with 44 teams winning the competition at least once in their history.

Top five clubs who have won the FA Cup

Club

Wins

Last win

Arsenal

14

2020

Manchester United

13

2024

Chelsea

8

2018

Liverpool

8

2022

Tottenham Hotspur

8

1991

FA Cup format and changes

fa-cup-trophy-final

The FA Cup is a simple knockout tournament, with the winners of each tie advancing to the next round. Non-league clubs take part in qualifying, with teams from League One and League Two entering in the first round proper. Premier League and Championship clubs join at the third-round stage.

A major change to the format has seen replays scrapped from the first round onwards. Previously, drawn matches would see the fixture replayed at the visitors' home ground, but citing player welfare, the FA decided to remove replays to ease fixture congestion.

The move sparked anger from the EFL and prompted backlash from the likes of Keir Starmer.

FA Cup first-round fixtures and TV picks

Manchester United's Mason Mount lifting the FA Cup

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup took place on 14th October, with 48 clubs from the EFL's League One and League Two joining the competition along with the 32 non-league clubs who had progressed from the qualifying rounds. The full draw can be seen below.

One of the standout fixtures of the first round is between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon, as the fourth-tier sides will face off against each other for the second time this season. AFC Wimbledon won their last meeting 3-0, and they will be hoping for a repeat in the cup.

Elsewhere, National League North side Curzon Ashton will play Mansfield Town, who are third in League One, while Birmingham City face Sutton United, who play in the National League.

FA Cup First Round Draw

Date

Home team

v

Away team

Kick-off time

Fri 1st Nov

Notts County

v

Alfreton

7.45pm

Fri 1st Nov

Tamworth

v

Huddersfield

7.45pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Barrow

v

Doncaster

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Bradford

v

Aldershot

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Bristol Rovers

v

Weston-super-mare

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Burton

v

Scarborough

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Carlisle

v

Wigan

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Chesterfield

v

Horsham

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Crewe

v

Dag & Red

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Exeter

v

Barnet

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Gillingham

v

Blackpool

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Grimsby

v

Wealdstone

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Newport

v

Peterborough

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Port Vale

v

Barnsley

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Reading

v

Fleetwood

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Rochdale

v

Bromley

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Rotherham

v

Cheltenham

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Salford

v

Shrewsbury

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Southend

v

Charlton

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Stevenage

v

Guiseley

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Stockport

v

Forest Green

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Swindon

v

Colchester

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Solihull

v

Maidstone

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Rushall Olympic

v

Accrington

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Maidenhead

v

Crawley

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Brackley

v

Braintree

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Tonbridge Angels

v

Harborough Town

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Tranmere

v

Oldham

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Walsall

v

Bolton

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Woking

v

Cambridge

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Worthing

v

Morecambe

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Wycombe

v

York

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Hendesford Town

v

Gainsborough Trinity

3pm

Sat 2nd Nov

Northampton

v

Kettering

5.30pm

Sun 3rd Nov

MK Dons

v

AFC Wimbledon

12.30pm

Sun 3rd Nov

Sutton United

v

Birmingham

12.30pm

Sun 3rd Nov

Boreham Wood

v

Leyton Orient

2pm

Sun 3rd Nov

Curzon Ashton

v

Mansfield

2pm

Sun 3rd Nov

Harrogate Town

v

Wrexham

3.30pm

Mon 4th Nov

Chesham United

v

Lincoln

7.15pm

Five games will be shown live on television, which can be found in the table below.

FA Cup First Round TV Picks

Date

Tie

Channel (kick-off)

Fri 1st Nov

Tamworth v Huddersfield Town

BBC Two (7.45pm)

Sat 2nd Nov

Northampton Town v Kettering Town

BBC Two (5.30pm)

Sun 3rd Nov

Sutton United v Birmingham City

ITV1 (12.30pm)

Sun 3rd Nov

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

ITVX (3.30pm)

Mon 4th Nov

Chesham United v Lincoln City

ITV4 (7.15pm)

best-fa-cup-finals-gerrard-ramsey
Rounds and draw dates

The 1st round will take place between 1st-4th November, with subsequent rounds being held throughout the year. Actual fixture dates are subject to change depending on TV selections. At the time of writing, the timings for the second round draw have not been announced.

2024/25 FA Cup round dates

Round

Draw date

Date

First Round

14th October 2024

1st-4th November 2024

Second Round

TBA

30th November 2024

Third Round

TBA

11th January 2025

Fourth Round

TBA

8th February 2025

Fifth Round

TBA

1st March 2025

Quarter-final

TBA

29th March 2025

Semi-final

TBA

26th April 2025

Final

n/a

17th May 2025

FA Cup prize money

Rasmus-Hojlund-Man-Utd-FA-Cup

The FA will give out over £22m in prize money over the course of the 2024/25 season. Any non-league clubs who make it through from the first round of qualifying to the first round proper could pocket around £23,000, while if a Premier League or Championship club was to go all the way, they'd be better off to the tune of £5.41m.

FA Cup prize money breakdown

Round

Winners' prize

Losers' prize

First Round

£45,000

£15,000

Second Round

£75,000

£20,000

Third Round

£115,000

£25,000

Fourth Round

£120,000

None

Fifth Round

£225,000

None

Quarter-final

£450,000

None

Semi-final

£1,000,000

£500,000

Final

£2,000,000

£1,000,000

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

alex-scott-bbc-sport-football-on-tv

In the UK, broadcasting rights for the FA Cup are shared between the BBC and ITV. Throughout the season, the BBC will show 18 live matches, while ITV is committed to broadcasting 20 games from the competition.

In the US, FA Cup games are broadcast live on ESPN, with ESPN+ streaming a selection of fixtures across the duration of the tournament.

Recent years have seen BBC and ITV share coverage of the final, while a new broadcasting deal is set to take effect next year, which will see BBC and TNT Sports share coverage of the competition.