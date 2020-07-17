Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup Team News, Form, How to Watch

Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley this weekend for a place in the FA Cup final.

For the Gunners, who have won the trophy a record 13 times, it acts as a welcome distraction from what has been a difficult Premier League campaign.

But for Man City, the FA Cup acts as the perfect opportunity to bring some success to a campaign which has seen them toppled from their Premier League throne by Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s North London outfit are in weird form, having following up a 2-1 defeat to rivals Tottenham with a victory over Champions Liverpool by the same scoreline, and this inconsistency is threatening their participation in any continental competition next term.

Man City, meanwhile, are in search of a yet another piece of silverware under Pep Guardiola and with second place in the league all wrapped up, their attentions will now be on this competition and, of course, the Champions League.

Form

As we’ve already established, Arsenal’s form has been a bit inconsistent over the last week, which has led to them currently wondering whether lifting the FA Cup will be their only route into the Europa League.

In this competition, Arsenal are undefeated in 27 of their last 30 FA Cup matches, while in all competitions they’ve lost just once in seven outings.

Pep Guardiola’s side are bidding to retain the FA Cup, and they’ll be the first team to do so since their opponents Arsenal did it between 2013 and 2015.

They should be confident of at least making the final given their recent record against the Gunners – they’ve won their last seven matches against the North London side.

Team News

Arsenal will be without the cup-tied Cedric Soares, but also have a number of key first-team players out injured, including Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari.

Eddie Nketiah is suspended and, as is almost always the case, there are doubts over Mesut Ozil’s involvement.

Man City’s only doubt for this game is Sergio Aguero, and it’s expected that Guardiola will be looking to field a very strong XI after rotating heavily over his last couple of league outings.

Cup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is expected to replace Ederson between the sticks.

How to Watch

Fans can tune in to watch the FA Cup on TV this weekend via BT Sport, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.