Newcastle United roared to victory yesterday, brushing aside Tottenham Hotspur in the race for top four.

Eddie Howe's men went into the clash in the driving seat, three points ahead with a game in hand. Now, that gap has been extended to six points, with that one-game advantage still intact. The Premier League's Champions League spots now seem all but sewn up.

The former AFC Bournemouth boss is deserving of all the accolades coming his way, and despite spending big in a few key positions, most of their squad is made up of those he inherited. Masterminding the turnaround of Joelinton marked one such point of endearment for the Toon Army, but his work in helping others realise their potential only bolsters his reputation.

For example, many knew the qualities that Fabian Schar possessed, yet under Steve Bruce these were limited. Turgid football did not give way to allowing the Switzerland international to showcase his ball-playing assets, and as such he struggled.

Now, under this free-flowing system that is seemingly destined for Champions League football, the £40k-per-week titan is thriving. His work alongside Sven Botman has been nothing short of exceptional, with his rise to such a level deserving of the same attention that his Brazilian teammate garners.

How did Fabian Schar play vs Spurs?

In the last full season before Howe's arrival, the 31-year-old recorded a miserable 6.64 average Sofascore rating. That has since risen to a meteoric 7.21, as a key component in a defence that has conceded the fewest goals in the whole division.

Yesterday was one of many fine showings from the classy centre-back, as he boasted an 8.2 rating that was upheld by numerous defensive interventions. With four tackles and one interception alongside his seven duels won, via Sofascore, Schar played a key role in prohibiting the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son from getting any joy.

Both cut frustrated figures throughout a game in which they were largely silenced.

However, it was at the other end where he truly shone, recording two assists alongside his two key passes. To have such a decisive input whilst maintaining a 78% pass accuracy is indicative of this quality that Bruce kept under wraps.

Statman Dave even took to Twitter to laud an imperious display from the defender, claiming he was: "Important at both ends."

With Joelinton having gone from being branded one of the worst transfers in recent history to the important cog he is today has been well-documented. Indeed, the big-money Brazilian has seven goals and three assists from his central berth this term.

However, few have been singing the praises of Schar, who this season has played just as big a role in their unlikely European push. He deserves every ounce of credit as his midfield colleague is getting.