Thomas Tuchel has become just the third foreign manager of the England men’s national team, looking to lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory in 2026.

The German, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, has taken over the permanent role vacated by Gareth Southgate. Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello were the two previous foreign bosses to have managed England, with Capello the last prior to Tuchel’s arrival.

Related 10 England players who can shine under Thomas Tuchel The German will be planning for the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian led England at the 2010 World Cup and was set to be in charge at Euro 2012. However, he resigned just months before the tournament was set to start, with his last game coming in a friendly against Sweden at Wembley in November 2011.

Fabio Capello's England record Wins 28 Draws 8 Losses 6 Goals scored 89 Goals conceded 35

But what did the team look like in Capello’s last game as England manager, and where are they now? Here's who was involved in the Italian's final match...

1 Joe Hart (Man City)

75 caps

Starting in goal was Joe Hart, who was a regular for Manchester City and the Three Lions at the time.

He represented England on 75 occasions and Capello was the man who gave Hart his international debut. The goalkeeper retired from football in 2024 after three years with Celtic. Hart has since gone into TV punditry, making appearances on Match of the Day.

2 Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

91 caps

The only starter from that evening who is still playing now is right-back Kyle Walker. The Manchester City star had made his international debut earlier in 2011 under Capello and is now approaching 100 caps for the Three Lions.

Walker has been a regular in recent years at numerous major tournaments and may be hoping to star under Tuchel.

3 John Terry (Chelsea)

78 caps

Centre-back John Terry was the captain under Capello. Terry wouldn't wear the armband again after being accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand just weeks before this match, and was later stripped of the captaincy by the FA. That led to Capello resigning from his role as manager just before Euro 2012.

In total, Terry won 78 caps for his country and has gone into coaching in recent years. He was Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa and part of his staff at Leicester City, while he has also worked at Chelsea’s academy.

Related England's most-capped football players Football FanCast has taken a look at the England football players with the most caps for their country.

4 Gary Cahill (Bolton)

61 caps

Gary Cahill partnered Terry at the back for Chelsea, however, he didn’t move to Stamford Bridge until 2012.

He won the first of his 61 Three Lions caps in 2009 and would go on to play for Crystal Palace and Bournemouth before retiring in 2022.

5 Leighton Baines (Everton)

30 caps

Everton legend Leighton Baines was given the nod by Capello at left-back for his final game, and he’s another who was given his international debut by the Italian.

Baines has been managing Everton’s U18 side since 2022 after retiring from playing in 2020.

6 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

47 caps

Still the youngest player to make his senior England debut at the age of 17 years and 75 days, Theo Walcott was used on the right-hand side of midfield against Sweden.

The former Southampton, Arsenal and Everton winger retired in 2023 after making more than 550 appearances at club level. He is another player who has become a pundit, appearing on the BBC and Sky Sports.

7 Gareth Barry (Man City)

53 caps

The unlikely match-winner (of sorts) in Capello’s last game was holding midfielder Gareth Barry, whose header was deflected in by Sweden defender Daniel Majstorovic.

Still the all-time Premier League record appearance maker, Barry retired from professional football in 2020 but joined village club Hurstpierpoint in Sussex in 2024.

8 Phil Jones (Man Utd)

27 caps

Primarily a defender, Phil Jones played in midfield in Capello’s final England game. In fact, the former Manchester United man only made his international debut a month earlier.

He spent 12 years at Old Trafford and retired in 2023, when he began a coaching role with the Red Devils academy.

9 Jack Rodwell (Everton)

3 caps

A name many may not have expected to see starting Capello’s final game is midfielder Jack Rodwell. This was his first start for the Three Lions and he only managed one more cap after this appearance.

Rodwell moved to Australia in 2021 and has since turned out for Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

10 Stewart Downing (Liverpool)

35 caps

On the left-hand side of midfield was Stewart Downing, best known for his two spells with Middlesbrough.

His 35 caps for England spanned 10 years, and 2011 was his most successful year in a Three Lions shirt under Capello, featuring nine times. With his playing days over, Downing has since taken up a coaching role at Leeds United’s academy.

11 Bobby Zamora (Fulham)

2 caps

The man leading the line against Sweden at Wembley was Bobby Zamora, who was impressing in the Premier League with Fulham at the time.

This was Zamora’s only start for England and his final appearance, with the striker retiring in 2016.

12 Scott Carson (Bursaspor)

4 caps

Goalkeeper Scott Carson, then turning out for Turkish club Bursaspor, replaced Hart at half-time for his fourth and final England cap.

The 39-year-old is yet to retire from professional football and has been with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City since 2019, providing cover as their third-choice goalkeeper.

13 James Milner (Man City)

61 caps

Another player yet to hang up his boots is James Milner, who may have his eye on breaking Barry’s Premier League appearance record before he retires.

The midfielder, who has been with Brighton & Hove Albion since 2023, won an impressive 61 caps for the Three Lions between 2009 and 2016.

14 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)

26 caps

Daniel Sturridge replaced Walcott on the hour mark to win the first of his 26 caps. The forward was on the books at Chelsea at the time and netted eight goals for his country, including at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

He retired from football in 2022 and now features as a pundit for Sky Sports.

15 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)

13 caps

Darren Bent was the last substitute of the Capello era, coming on in place of Zamora for the final 20 minutes.

Like Sturridge, Bent has also been a pundit since retiring and has featured on radio station Talksport.