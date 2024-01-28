Ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, who is said to still advise Tottenham regularly off-the-field, has more words of wisdom for chairman Daniel Levy.

Paratici's active consultancy role for Spurs

Last year, Paratici was forced to officially resign as the club's leading transfer chief following his 30-month worldwide FIFA ban from all footballing activities.

The Italian, who played a key role in securing deals for popular members of Ange Postecoglou's squad, like Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur among others, does however remain influential.

Paratici apparently pulled the strings in a move for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who's enjoyed an absolutely brilliant debut season as one of the Premier League's most consistent shot-stoppers.

The 51-year-old's unofficial role is on a consultancy basis, meaning he can still lend a small hand in Spurs' transfer pursuits.

Chief Football Officer Scott Munn currently oversees the Lilywhites' footballing recruitment, with new technical director Johan Lange assuming a similar role to that of Paratici's former post.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Eric Dier Exit Djed Spence Exit Ashley Phillips Exit Sergio Reguilon Exit Japhet Tanganga Exit Ivan Perisic Exit

This comes amid Tottenham's widely reported hunt for another central midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves, with links still surrounding Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Spurs are still firm admirers of Gallagher and could make a move before deadline day, but as time runs out and Chelsea's demands are said to be high, the club also have alternative names on the agenda.

One of them is Atalanta star Ederson, with a report by Corriere Torino sharing an update on their fondness for the Brazilian.

Paratici tells Spurs to sign Ederson with an approach made

According to the Italian news outlet, as relayed by Sport Witness, Paratici has personally recommended Ederson to Spurs and an approach has been made for him.

Juventus are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old who's been a key player for Atalanta, so Tottenham potentially beating them to his signature, courtesy of Juve's ex-transfer chief, would be a sore one to take from the Old Lady's perspective.

The South American is among Atalanta's best-performing players per 90, according to WhoScored, not to mention their chief attackers in terms of goals and assists.

Former Atalanta striker German Denis even went as far as to call Ederson the club's "most important player" right now.

“He is the most important player, the one who can never be missing among the starters," said Denis in an interview with Corriere di Bergamo (via Atalantini.online).

"I like this year a lot, he has improved and does a lot of work in midfield, both in the defensive and offensive phases. Muriel? Lucho is the second player I like the most because when he is in shape he turns the game around, he has great quality shots and intuitions, he is fun."