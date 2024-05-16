After missing out on the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are set to suffer more frustration with one player set to leave the club this summer in a disappointing blow for Philippe Clement.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers looked on course to complete a sensational title comeback in Scotland with the race even in their hands at one stage, but Clement's side ultimately fell short and Celtic kept their crown for another year. That's not to say there have been no positives under Clement, however, who took those at Ibrox from out of the race to win the title entirely to taking their Old Firm rivals all the way.

Now, in his first summer transfer window in charge, the Belgian can finally make his mark to build on the positives already centred around his time in charge so far. And reports suggest that could see both Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima arrive in permanent deals after impressing on loan. Sima has particularly starred during his short spell at Ibrox and represents and seemingly remains on course to potentially turn his loan permanent. The same can't be said for Fabio Silva, however.

According to Caught Offside, Rangers want to keep Silva but the forward is ready for a new challenge and does not want to stay at Ibrox. He won't be kept around in the Midlands however, as Wolves plan to show him the door amid interest from AC Milan and Sevilla this summer.

It's frustrating news for the Gers, given their reported stance on the forward, but they can at least look to spend his reported £4m-a-year salary on improving Clement's squad through other arrivals.

The 21-year-old, meanwhile, finds himself at a career crossroads. After failing to find his feet at Wolves and opting out of a permanent move to Rangers, Silva must get back on track with his next move, wherever that may be.

Silva signing would have been a risk

Whilst it's always important to take into account that Silva is still just 21 years old, there still needs to be signs that he will reach that potential of his. Whether it's been at Wolves or Rangers, he has yet to really show those signs since his Benfica days, meaning that any permanent deal would have been a risk for the Gers.

Fabio Silva at Rangers Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0

Having initially joined Wolves for a reported £36m back in 2020, everyone in the Midlands will be incredibly disappointed with the way things have worked out, including executive chairman Jeff Shi, who told the club's official website after the Portuguese forward arrived: "Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal under-16s and they feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe.

“Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class. He has the ability to drop in to link play and hold the ball up to bring others into play. He always then looks to get in the box and his movement and intelligence in the penalty area is as good as anyones."