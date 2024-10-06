Arsenal’s excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign continued on Saturday afternoon after a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates.

Despite falling behind, goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka allowed Mikel Arteta’s side to maintain their unbeaten start to the new term.

The Gunners have picked up where they left off in 2023/24, hoping to end their two-decade wait for a league triumph - but after two near misses in a row, could they finally go one better?

Undoubtedly, Arteta will be reliant upon star men like Saka, who, as demonstrated yesterday, is capable of single-handedly changing a game with his goal and two assists.

However, as the lengthy season progresses over the coming months, one player could receive an increase in first-team minutes - potentially building on his excellent start to life at the club.

Ethan Nwaneri’s recent emergence at Arsenal

Before the 2022/23 season, youngster Ethan Nwaneri would’ve been an unknown quantity to many, but two years on, he’s now one of the most exciting talents currently plying his trade in England’s top flight.

The midfielder made his debut back in September 2022 as a 15-year-old, making him the youngest Premier League player in the process - but it’s the 2024/25 season that has seen him flourish in Arteta’s side.

Nwaneri has made two substitute appearances in the league, making a huge impact from the bench against Leicester with his restricted minutes, but he showcased his talents more efficiently when given the opportunity from a starting role.

He made his first start for the Gunners during the Carabao Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers last month, starring throughout and looking way beyond his years.

The academy graduate scored twice during the 5-1 victory over the League One outfit, taking full advantage of the club’s injury issues which have seen Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard spending time on the sidelines.

Sometimes you need that break in football to showcase your skills, with Nwaneri doing exactly that in recent weeks, giving Arteta a real decision to make about potentially including him from a starting role in the Premier League after the upcoming international break.

It could allow the boss to end the Arsenal career of one player who unfortunately has failed to make a huge impact since his big-money move to North London.

Nwaneri's rise is bad news for £34m flop

Portuguese ace Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal in a £34m deal back in the summer of 2022, with high expectations placed on him due to his price tag.

However, two years on, it’s safe to say that the move didn’t go to plan for the 24-year-old, who is now currently back on a season-long loan at Porto, the side that the Gunners bought him from.

Vieira has only featured 49 times for Arteta’s team since his big-money transfer, often unable to dislodge Odegaard from the starting lineup, largely having to settle for minutes off the bench.

Fabio Vieira's stats per competition for Arsenal Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 33 2 4 Europa League 8 1 2 Champions League 3 0 0 Carabao Cup 2 0 1 FA Cup 2 0 2 Community Shield 1 0 0 Total: 49 3 9 Stats via Transfermarkt

The midfielder, who earns £45k-per-week, registered 12 goal contributions during his first two seasons in the capital, but it appears his career at the club could be coming to an unfortunate end.

His loan move this summer is undoubtedly a wise one to allow him to gain valuable first-team minutes to aid his development, but it’s also a signal that he’s no longer part of Arteta’s plans moving forward.

Given Nwaneri’s recent impact on Arteta’s side, it could see Vieira fall further down the pecking order upon his return to the Emirates next summer, giving him an even harder task of forcing himself back into the Spaniard’s plans.

Whilst he was a player who demonstrated real promise during his early days at the club, it’s safe to say the move hasn’t worked out as both parties would’ve imagined.

Arteta could look to offload him permanently to prevent a huge loss on the fee they forked out on him two years ago, which could see more trust added in Nwaneri to become a consistent first-team member over the coming months to allow him to continue on his current trajectory.