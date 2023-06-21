Liverpool target Arda Guler is one of the hottest young prospects in Europe this summer, but Fabrizio Romano believes the young attacking midfielder may extend his contract and stay at the club another season.

Romano told his Youtube channel that the youngster may extend his deal with the Istanbul club out of respect for the platform they have provided for him so they can get a higher transfer fee either this summer or next.

Who is Arda Guler?

The 18-year-old ‘The Turkish Messi” has clubs around Europe circling attempting to gain his signature. Former teammate Mesut Ozil stated the young prospect can become a “world star” and it comes as no surprise that Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the young talent.

Born in 2005, the youngster can play in central midfield, attacking midfield and on the right wing, per Transfermarkt.

The left-footed playmaker has four Turkish caps to his name already, scoring his first goal for his country with a stunning strike against Wales.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arda Guler?

Romano told his Youtube viewers: “The release clause in the contract of Arda Guler at Fenerbahce is €17.5 million (£15 million) for this fantastic talent.

“Guler is a monster and he's showing his fantastic skills every single week. But what I wanted to tell you is that the feeling at Fenerbahce is that there is a chance for the player to extend the contract.

“The deal would be to respect the club, and so to extend the contract and maybe leave if not the summer, next summer, or in any case, also this summer back for more than €17.5 million because it looks like an incredible fee for a top talent and he's probably worth €40 million (£34 million).

“Guler wants to respect Fenerbahce and he will consider the possibility to extend his contract and allow the club to get more money in the right way."

How good is Arda Guler?

The youngster, who likes to drift out onto the right-hand side of the pitch and use his creativity, shone in the Turkish Super Lig this season, delivering an average match rating of an impressive 7.84 per Sofascore.

Guler provided four goals and four league assists for Fenerbahce and will no doubt improve as he gets older, stronger and more experienced playing first team football.

His development could be helped by staying one more year in Turkey with confirmed first team football, but no doubt Europe’s elite clubs will be after him next summer if he does stay.