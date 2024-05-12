Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are really pressing to sign a highly-rated star for their central defence, regardless of claims he could cost £86 million.

Arsenal targeting new defender as Edu eyes four summer signings

Sporting director Edu vowed this week to keep on improving the Arsenal squad, coming after they managed to tie down midfielder Jorginho for another full season.

This message is relayed by Standard Sport journalist Simon Collings, who also shared his own information that Arsenal want a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward as they seek to back Mikel Arteta for next season.

"We’re very happy to have Jorgi sign a contract extension with us," said Edu on Jorginho's new deal. "He represents what we stand for here at Arsenal with his professionalism and success. “I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us, not only the players and coaches, but all the staff behind the scenes as well.

“It’s great that Jorginho remains with us, as we continue building to be better and stronger."

Some reports have claimed that Arsenal could even be set for a record summer spend this year, despite the club splashing out £208 million in total on new arrivals in 2023. A new centre-back is on Edu's agenda at Arsenal, with the likes of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande linked since the start of this year.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been crucial at the back for Arteta over the last two seasons, but as we've seen from Jurrien Timber's ACL injury at the start of this season, either one of them could be unavailable in the blink of an eye.

Arsenal need astute defensive back ups/alternatives to the duo, and one player who they rate very highly in this regard is 18-year-old centre-half Jorrel Hato. The Ajax starlet, who recently signed a new deal, has been tipped to bring in £86 million by journalist Suleyman Ozturk.

“This is a player who represents a transfer value of a hundred million euros, if you think about the future," wrote Ozturk (via Soccer News).

Jorrel Hato's best league games for Ajax this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 5-0 Vitesse 8.35 Ajax 2-2 PEC Zwolle 7.80 Ajax 2-0 FC Volendam 7.70 Ajax 4-1 Heracles 7.65 Ajax 2-0 FC Utrecht 7.49

"Perhaps he will be the first Ajax player to be sold for more than a hundred million euros."

Arsenal "pushing" to sign Jorrel Hato and convinced they can do it

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, reliable transfer reporter Romano has claimed Arsenal are "pushing" to sign Hato and convinced they can strike a deal - regardless of his new contract.

“Yes, Arsenal are also working on their future, we know they have many wonderkids in the academy, but there is a player they love. He is playing at Ajax, a centre-back and it is Jorrel Hato,” Romano said.

“Hato signed a new deal at Ajax two months ago, but Arsenal are still following him. They believe Hato is a top centre-back in terms of potential. Keep an eye on Arsenal, they are still pushing for Hato, they believe they are frontrunners in the race to sign him. Let’s see if they can make it happen this summer or if it has to be in the future.”