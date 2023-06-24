One of the biggest story lines of the summer transfer will be what club can secure the services of West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all reportedly chasing the signature of the England midfielder, and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped more information on Arsenal’s chances of landing what would be a signature signing.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

Manchester City have entered the race for Rice, according to The Guardian.

The English and European champions submitted their first bid for the West Ham man on Thursday, a day after Arsenal submitted their second bid for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Manchester United are currently aware the midfielder's situation, but have yet to make a bid for the recent Europa Conference League winner.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Romano spoke to GIVEMESPORT, informing that Arsenal are still confident in their pursuit of the player.

The North London side are still convinced they will land their target this summer despite the interest of Man City and Man Utd.

Romano did stress that Arsenal must not waste time in their pursuit however, especially after losing out on Mudryk to Chelsea in January.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal remain confident because they know the player wants to move, but it's also true that, in some moments, you have to be fast in the market.

"We saw the same kind of situation with Mykhailo Mudryk, who wanted the move. It was kind of public on social media in January, remember? But then if you don't close the deal, other things can happen."

Should Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

Rice will not be a cheap option for any side chasing him this summer, as a bidding war seems set to begin due to the interest of three separate Premier League teams.

Talksport’s Tony Cascarino pundit was full of praise for the West Ham skipper following another excellent season at the East London club.

Cascarino stated: “Declan Rice has played every game as if it’s his first and I think that’s admirable for someone so young to want to be as good as he can be and West Ham fans will tell you Declan drives that team."

Fellow Talksport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Rice’s time at West Ham has come to an end, saying:

“If I’m Declan Rice, I’m seeing my England teammates playing Champions League finals, playing Champions League games at the highest level, that’s exactly what he wants to do.”

Arsenal will have a battle on their hands to secure this signing, and they surely must follow the advice of Romano and attempt to get the deal over the line as quick as possible to avoid a bidding war breaking out.

However, you do have to fear for the Gunners if the treble winners are seriously looking to bring Rice to the Etihad Stadium this summer.