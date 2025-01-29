Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update involving Arsenal and their plans for the last days of this January window, with manager Mikel Arteta and interim director Jason Ayto still on the hunt for another forward.

Arsenal linked with host of strikers as January search continues

Arteta has previously confirmed that the Premier League title hopefuls are aiming to sign a forward before deadline day on February 3rd, but the clock is ticking.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus - who will miss the rest of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL - and Bukayo Saka have left Arteta short of options both out wide and at centre-forward, with a lot of pressure currently on Kai Havertz to deliver the goods right now.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha have all been linked with moves to N5 at various points since the January window opened, and another highly-rated striker on Arsenal's radar is RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old rejected a proposal to join Arteta's side last summer, instead favouring a contract extension with his current club. However, Sesko does have a gentlemen's agreement that he can leave Leipzig for the right club, either this year or in 2026.

Some reports suggest that Sesko is keen on a move to Arsenal, which could hand the Gunners a boost in the race for his signature, if his departure is indeed possible this month.

That being said, RB Leipzig director Marcel Schafer has also stated that Sesko is unlikely to be going anywhere, attempting to pour cold water over a potential move to the Premier League.

Proven strikers will come at a major premium, and difficult to obtain right at the end of January. However, as per Romano, it is believed that Arsenal could now be contenders for Aston Villa number nine Jhon Duran.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, via GiveMeSport, the reporter claimed that Arsenal have made "recent" contact over signing Duran - despite other reports that the Colombian super-sub could cost as much as £85 million.

"What I'm told is that also Arsenal made a call in the recent weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig," said Romano.

"Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated. And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa."

The 21-year-old has bagged 12 goals in all competitions so far, which is impressive considering he is behind Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery's pecking order. That being said, his rumoured £80m-plus valuation is a stark reminder of just how inflated the market is right now, although there are also reports that Villa are about to accept a much lower offer around £59m from Saudi club Al-Nassr.