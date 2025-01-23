Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal and their pursuit of a new striker for manager Mikel Arteta, as the Premier League title chasers attempt to bring in a Kai Havertz alternative and replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal shortlist January striker targets for Arteta

Jesus will miss the remainder of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL, leaving Arteta with Havertz as his sole natural striking option.

Bukayo Saka's hamstring problem has only weakened Arsenal's attacking options further, with these two absences potentially threatening to seriously derail Arteta's hopes of catching Liverpool at the top of the table.

As a result, Arsenal have entered the market for a new forward, as confirmed by the manager himself recently, with many interesting names believed to be on the club's shortlist.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

A Gunners approach has been made to the representatives of Botafogo striker Igor Jesus, as per reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, with fellow Brazil international forward Matheus Cunha being targeted by Arsenal as well - amid his contract stalemate at Wolves.

As well as the South American duo, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, Sporting Lisbon superstar Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko have all been linked with moves to north London in the last few weeks.

Arsenal failed with a proposal to sign Sesko from Leipzig in the summer, with the Slovenian instead signing a contract extension. However, the highly-rated centre-forward has a "gentleman's agreement" with his current club that he can leave either this year or in 2026 (Fabrizio Romano).

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of a January deal for Sesko, amid their search for a prolific number nine.

There have been reports that Arsenal have held talks with Sesko's entourage already, with Romano now providing his own update.

As per the reliable journalist, Arsenal have made some contact over signing Sesko in January. However, Romano's update comes with a warning, as Leipzig are understandably not keen on losing their star striker mid-season.

"[One target is] Benjamin Sesko, because they had some contacts for Sesko in the last 10 to 15 days," said Romano to GiveMeSport.

"But what I'm told is that RB Leipzig insist on their decision to keep the player at the club until the end of the season. So it's not going to be easy. It will take something completely crazy in terms of financials to convince Leipzig in January."

The 21-year-old has already scored 14 goals across all competitions, and is on course to better his 2023/2024 season. His new contract is also said to include a reported £63 million release clause, so if they were to agree terms with Sesko, Arsenal could bypass Leipzig in negotiations entirely.