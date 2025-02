Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal and their transfer plans for the summer, with a decision seemingly already made on one squad member's future.

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side were arguably out of the Premier League title race before their goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, but Arteta was very frustrated by the disappointing result on Wednesday evening, which leaves them even more adrift of Liverpool.