Aston Villa have offered a new contract to a "superb" Villa Park gem, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa form under Emery

Unai Emery has worked wonders since arriving in the Midlands and is on course to guide Villa to Champions League football during his first full campaign in charge. Currently, Villa are three points clear of Tottenham, however, Spurs have a game in hand, so it could be a dramatic end to the season.

Aston Villa's recent Premier League results Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa 17th February Aston Villa 4-2 Nottingham Forest 24th February Luton Town 2-3 Aston Villa 2nd March Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Aston Villa 10th March West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa 17th March

The Spaniard and his side are also still in the Europa Conference League, looking to follow in West Ham’s footsteps by lifting the trophy in May.

Despite all attention being on matters on the pitch, Villa and NSWE appear to be working behind the scenes in regards to new deals. For example, Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is a target and talks are set to open soon over a possible free transfer to Villa.

However, closer to home, Villa have also tabled a new deal to an exciting teenager, looking to extend his time at the club.

Aston Villa offer Rory Wilson a new five-year contract

According to Romano, Aston Villa have offered young forward Rory Wilson a new five-year deal at Villa Park. His current contract expires in 2025 and he appears to be catching the eye of a number of clubs elsewhere after a prolific campaign in front of goal.

Wilson joined Villa in 2022 from Rangers and signed a first professional contract six months later after he turned 18. As Romano mentions, Wilson has been in free-scoring form at youth level, so it’s no surprise that Villa want to keep him beyond 2025.

Scotland U17 manager Brian McLaughlin waxed lyrical over Wilson prior to his move to Villa, saying:

“Rory is another who can play again in the next campaign. We have been brave enough to go really young at this age group.

“So Rory is leading the line as a 2006 against big powerful 2005s. But he is a clever player, his touch is good, his attitude is superb and his finishing, for a young boy to be able to finish the way he can finish, just clinical and calm in front of goals.

“He knows he is always going to get a chance because his movement gives him that. It was another top performance from him and even when we put him on the left to give another young boy a chance off the bench it wasn’t a problem because he knows he can score off the left.”

It could be just a matter of time until we see Wilson involved in Emery’s first-team plans, especially if he puts pen to paper on this new contract offer.