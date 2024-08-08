Aston Villa have identified a new transfer target with weeks remaining of the summer window, with the target sharing the same agency as Ross Barkley.

Barkley one of eight Aston Villa summer signings

Former loanee Barkley has returned to Villa Park, this time on a permanent basis and to work with Unai Emery after an impressive individual campaign with Luton Town last season. Speaking after losing Barkley, Luton boss Rob Edwards said:

"We are disappointed to see Ross go, but we completely understand it and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks. It was great to work with him for a season. He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I'm sure everyone will understand the opportunity.

"Playing in the Premier League is important for Ross, as is Champions League football. He still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so."

Alongside Barkley, Villa have splashed the cash on the likes of Amadou Onana from Everton and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

However, they may not be finished there. A bid has reportedly been made for AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante, but a new target abroad has now emerged.

Aston Villa eyeing Lutsharel Geertruida move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa now have their eyes on signing Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord. Those in the Midlands aren’t alone, though, with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig also keen on the Dutch defender.

Geertruida is 24 years of age and is primarily a right-back who can also play as a centre-back and even as a holding midfielder if required. A Netherlands international, Geertruida has been on the books with Feyenoord since 2012, turning professional in 2018. Since then, the defender has gone on to make 199 senior appearances for his current employers, with his Transfermarkt valuation standing at a career-high €35m back in December.

Now dropping down to €32m, Geertruida, described as a "hero" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, also shares the same Wasserman agency as summer signing Barkley. Kulig noted his composure, anticipation, pace, athleticism, tackling, intercepting and versatility as very strong attributes when he was still a teenager, so Villa could be onto a winner if they manage to secure Geertruida’s services.

So far this summer, Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with the Feyenoord star, who is valued at around £25m by the Dutch club, and by the looks of things, a move to Villa Park is one to watch.