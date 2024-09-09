Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on an "incredible" Liverpool player's latest injury ahead of the weekend's Premier League action.

The Reds couldn't have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman impressing hugely since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Three wins in a row have come their way in the league without conceding a goal, and a healthy situation on the injury front has helped matters.

Curtis Jones has been unavailable, however, which has been disappointing after another strong season for Liverpool last time around, failing to play a single minute of league action in 2024/25 to date. It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will be available for Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

With many Reds players out on international duty currently, supporters have been desperate to see their heroes return unscathed, but concerns have arisen regarding certain players in recent days.

Harvey Elliott returned to Merseyside to be assessed after suffering a fitness scare for England's Under-21s, while Alexis Mac Allister was forced off in Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile, having scored the opening goal.

Taking to X, Romano dropped a positive update on Liverpool star Mac Allister's injury, suggesting that he will be fit for Saturday's visit of Forest.

This is fantastic news for Slot, who will understandably have been sweating over the Argentine's availability this weekend, considering he has arguably become of the first names on the team sheet since penning his £150,000-a-week deal on Merseysisde.

The 25-year-old has been a superb signing for Liverpool ever since joining from Brighton last summer, making 49 appearances and proving to be equally adept at shining as both a No.6 and a No.8. Klopp was a huge fan of his during their time together.

"How can you not love a player like him? Or a boy like him? He’s incredible. He’s educated in the best possible way. He’s really polite, confident, funny, smart – and an incredible footballer. Oh my God! You watch training sessions and the coaches look at each other like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ And only from time to time you see it in games as well – [because] first and foremost we train still more often than we play." - Jurgen Klopp and Alexis Mac Allister

Granted, Liverpool should be able to beat Forest at home even without Mac Allister available, but his influence this season has been great in a double pivot alongside Ryan Gravenberch, and having him in the team will only aid the Reds' chances of getting another three points on the board.