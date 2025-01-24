Burnley have now made an "offer" to a Championship star and have already received a reply, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Burnley thrash Plymouth and prepare for Leeds

Scott Parker’s side were ruthless in the week, putting five past struggling Plymouth Argyle in the first half. Braces from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent alongside a goal from Josh Cullen ensured that the Clarets head into Monday’s crucial encounter with Leeds United just three points behind the Whites.

Talking after the win in Devon, Parker was full of praise for his side, saying: "I thought we were superb tonight. We came here with a real clear idea and a game plan. We set that up as coaches, it's down to players to then execute and the players were absolutely first class.

"We needed to come here with a mentality and mindset about us, this is a tough place to come, I know people look at league tables and may see a very different story.

"But a new manager in, an aggressive team, I played against this coach once in Belgium and had some struggles in a sense of how he sets up teams, so I knew the challenge here. We were just ruthless tonight. I thought we had everything about us."

It has also been a productive month away from the pitch in the transfer market, with Burnley signing Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey in free transfers, while also landing Oliver Sonne.

More could be on the way before the February 3 deadline, though, with a bid for Plymouth star Morgan Whittaker being tabled earlier this month. Another Championship attacking star is also of interest to those at Turf Moor in West Brom’s Grady Diangana.

Burnley make Diangana “offer” - Romano

According to transfer expert Romano, Burnley have made an “offer” to sign Diangana, who is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer.

However, the Baggies star has “turned down” Burnley’s proposal, with Italian outfit Parma and Spanish club Celta Vigo also keen on Diangana’s services.

Called “exceptional” by journalist Jonny Drury in 2023, Diangana has been a West Brom player since 2020 after making his loan move from West Ham permanent.

Capable of playing on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, the 26-year-old is approaching 200 appearances as a Baggies player, however, his days in the Midlands could be numbered going off the recent update.

Diangana stats at West Brom Appearances 187 Goals 24 Assists 19

His next move may not be to Burnley, though, after turning down an offer from the Clarets, so it’ll be interesting to see who those at Turf Moor turn to next as they eye an attacking reinforcement.