Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Chelsea plan for youngster Andrey Santos, amid the South American's fine form out on loan at sister club Strasbourg.

Chelsea supporters make Andrey Santos demand in January

The 20-year-old, who's bagged eight goals and three assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season, is enjoying an excellent campaign in France - so much so that there were calls from some Chelsea supporters for the club to recall Santos in the January transfer window.

Enzo Fernández has recently returned from injury, with Roméo Lavia still sidelined. These absences left Enzo Maresca short in midfield for a while, and the Italian reportedly asked Stamford Bridge hierarchy to bring in a new midfielder during the window as a result (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

Chelsea reached out to the representatives of Kobbie Mainoo in an audacious move, but ended up sealing a £12 million deal for Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on an eight-year contract, with Amougou set for an immediate Chelsea first-team role before he heads out on loan to Strasbourg in the summer.

However, while Maresca's midfield has been bolstered, the question still remains - why didn't Chelses recall Santos from his Strasbourg loan?

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, taking to X this week, has moved to provide some clarity on the Brazilian's situation and what his Chelsea future holds in store.

Andrey Santos set for "key" first team role at Chelsea next season

As per Romano, Santos is set for a "key" first-team role at Chelsea under Maresca next season. Stamford Bridge officials are said to be ecstatic with his development across the channel, so much so that they're already planning for the 2025/2026 campaign with Santos firmly in mind.

It is worth noting that the starlet has even taken on captaincy roles during his time in France, with Liam Rosenior hailing Santos' attitude and application behind-the-scenes.

“He was great. He constantly shows professionalism every day in his work, he constantly wants to improve and constantly trains at 100%," said Rosenior.

"There were other players that had a worthy cause to be captain, but I felt that Andrey was the right choice. I felt that he didn’t do the armband any disservice at all.”