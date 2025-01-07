Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared transfer news out of Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea chiefs discuss signing a star player in January.

Chelsea's transfer plans for January explained

Enzo Maresca's side were believed to be prioritising the addition of a new centre-back even before Wesley Fofana's long-term injury (Simon Phillips), but the Frenchman's absence has only exacerbated their need for another option in that area.

Benoit Badiashile is also out injured until "at least February", leaving Maresca with Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi and new teenager Aaron Anselmino as his central defensive options.

The latter arrived at Cobham recently after penning a £15 million summer deal to join them from Boca Juniors, where he's spent the last few months on loan. However, he is unlikely to go straight into the first-team fold, as Maresca explains that the Argentine needs time to settle into his new surroundings.

"He’s another talent, another good player," said Maresca on Anselmino's arrival. "Now the most important thing is that he arrives here, adapts himself, finds a house, and settles in the right way.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

"Then we need to give him time because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt. You need to see a new world, a new culture. For sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible.

"At the moment, the plan is to keep him here to allow him to work with us, and then to take a decision [over whether he could go back out on loan]."

As such, Chelsea are actively looking at new centre-backs for January, and they could even recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, according to widespread media reports in the last 24 hours.

Journalist Simon Phillips, via his Substack, says there are a number of high-profile defenders on their radar - including Tomas Araujo [Benfica], Antonio Silva [Benfica], Ousmane Diomande [Sporting], Illia Zabarnyi [Bournemouth] and Dean Huijsen [Bournemouth].

Another one who's believed to be a real target is Palace's star player and ex-Chelsea ace Marc Guehi, with the £50,000-per-week England international out of contract in 18 months.

Chelsea internally debating January deal for Marc Guehi

As per Romano, Chelsea chiefs are internally debating a January deal for Guehi, which won't be straightforward despite his contract situation.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024, earning plaudits for his performances at Euro 2024 with England and establishing himself as one of the Premier League's best homegrown centre-halfs.

He's continued to impress this season, starting all but one of Palace's 20 league games, and he would be a colossal miss for Oliver Glasner if Eagles chairman Steve Parish opts to entertain a winter deal.

It is also worth noting that Newcastle failed with a plethora of bids to sign Guehi in the summer, and one of them reached as high as £65 million.