Fabrizio Romano has shared late-window transfer news involving Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca's side expected to orchestrate some last-gasp activity as we fast approach the deadline on 3rd February.

By Maresca's own admission, nothing can be ruled out in the next 48 hours at Stamford Bridge, with incomings and departures expected to take place.

According to credible media sources, Chelsea have been targeting a new forward and midfielder for Maresca, while it is rumoured that the likes of Axel Disasi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and others may well leave the club (Simon Phillips).

When asked about what Chelsea are planning in these final days of the window, Maresca remained coy, but did suggest that the club will be active.

"You can expect players to arrive, and you can expect players to be leaving," said Maresca on the rest of Chelsea's transfer window.

"It is like this in this moment. I don't have any ideas about the ones that can leave and the ones that can arrive. Anything can happen. For me, the main focus is on 48 hours, the game and is the main focus and the most important thing."

Nicolas Jackson has failed to score in his last seven league games, with his last goal coming midway through December against Brentford, and this may have prompted Chelsea to look at alternatives to the Senegalese.

Chelsea hold a serious interest in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, and the possibility of a swap deal involving Nkunku has been floated by the press.

While those talks have died down in recent weeks, Chelsea's pursuit of Tel is an ongoing situation.

According to Romano, via X, Chelsea are "in contact" over signing Tel from Bayern after he rejected a move to Tottenham - but they still face plenty of competition.

"Mathys Tel and his agent are in Munich together to assess all options after rejecting Spurs proposal," said Romano.

"Tottenham will explore other targets while Tel will consider other bids for loan/permanent move. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa, all in contact."

The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere across the frontline, is a striker capable of scoring 40 goals a season, according to former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, but he hasn't quite managed to become a mainstay under Vincent Kompany.

Spurs agreed a £50 million fee with Bayern for his services, so Chelsea know the price required to lure him away from Bavaria if they wish to strike a permanent move.

"He does extraordinary things," said Thierry Henry.

"When he enters a match, you see it. Already, he is scoring goals. When he comes on, he always faces forward. And even if he plays only one minute, he creates two chances."