Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have now opened talks to sign a "rapid" forward who's been likened to Brazil star Neymar.

Chelsea announce six signings in busy early summer transfer window

The west Londoners, helped by Todd Boehly and BlueCo's backing, have confirmed six arrivals already in defender Tosin Adarabioyo, young striker Marc Guiu, English starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian and Renato Veiga - who cost around £93 million in total.

Chelsea are set to sign Aaron Anselimino and Caleb Wiley as well for a combined fee of £25.5 million, which will then take their spending to near the £120 million mark.

Anselmino will be loaned back out to Boca Juniors once the 19-year-old seals his Stamford Bridge, with Wiley heading out on a temporary deal to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg in France (The Athletic).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Yet more new additions could be coming through the door before deadline day on August 30, as it is widely reported that Chelsea are targeting a star new winger for manager Enzo Maresca as well as a potential striker.

There is also the possibility of Chelsea signing another centre-back after Tosin, with some reports even suggesting that Trevoh Chalobah could be used in a swap deal to Nottingham Forest stalwart Murillo.

Meanwhile, you can never rule out the notion of Chelsea adding another rising star to their books, having already brought in a succession of world football's brightest young talents since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022.

The Blues have looked to Brazil for a fair few of these prodigies, with Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, Angelo Gabriel and, most recently, Estevao putting pen to paper.

According to Romano, it is believed Chelsea have their eyes on yet another one of the country's most exciting young players. Gremio's academy has produced some truly exceptional players in recent years, including the likes of Ronaldinho, Douglas Costa and Arthur Melo, with another teenager now making waves there in winger Gabriel Mec.

Born in 2008, the teenage sensation has already been compared to Neymar for his playing style by TEAMtalk analyst and scout Ben Mattinson.

"Neymar-esque play-style and comes from the same academy (Grêmio) as Ronaldinho. Hard to not be excited by him," wrote Mattinson on X. "Mec has rapid feet able to do skills so quickly that he can fool defenders easily. A joy to watch, he’s a real throwback Brazilian."

Chelsea open talks to sign Gabriel Mec from Gremio

Romano, taking to X, now claims Chelsea have opened talks to sign Mec from Gremio and want to find out the conditions of a deal.

"Understand Chelsea have genuine interest in Gremio talent Gabriel Mec," said Romano. "He’s considered as one more gem from Brazil; Chelsea have opened talks to understand deal conditions. Gabriel Mec is appreciated by many clubs but Chelsea are pushing."

The 16-year-old has also attracted serious interest from London rivals Arsenal and Ligue 1 champions PSG in the last 12 months (Lance), perhaps highlighting just how highly-rated he is already.