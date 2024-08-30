Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have submitted an "official bid" to sign one £60 million star, as the Blues chase up another deadline day deal.

Chelsea set for busy deadline day with multiple talks ongoing

According to reports, Enzo Maresca's side could be set for a very busy end to the transfer window today, as it is believed that BlueCo are in talks over multiple deals.

Indeed, Chelsea are still in negotiations with Man United over Jadon Sancho, which is apparently a separate move to that which would take Raheem Sterling to Old Trafford (Sky Sports).

A possible swap deal involving Sancho and Sterling has been mooted at Chelsea in recent days, but while that is unlikely as of now, a move to sign the former is still very much a possibility on summer transfer deadline day.

While that is happening, there is also a very real chance that Chelsea will sign a striker. In the last few days, Maresca's side have been linked with moves for both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen, with the club looking to seal the addition of a prolific number nine.

Osimhen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

"Napoli under the impression a permanent bid from Chelsea will arrive for Victor Osimhen following fresh meetings," said journalist Ben Jacobs earlier this week.

"Italian club believe their drop in asking price has persuaded Chelsea to pursue a non-temporary formula. #CFC will only proceed on strict terms and are in a stronger position since PSG, who Osimhen has agreed terms with, have not restarted talks to date. Osimhen can become one of the top earners at Chelsea, but has to accept the incentive-driven wage structure. Otherwise Chelsea will move on to other targets. Chelsea are currently in active talks having discussed a loan earlier in the month."

Now, as per Romano, it appears that bid for Osimhen has arrived - following this drop in asking price which TEAMtalk claim is set at around £60 million.

Chelsea submit official bid to sign Victor Osimhen in deadline day deal

Taking to X, the respected journalist says Chelsea have submitted an official bid to sign Osimhen, as they chase a deadline day deal and look to beat Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli to his signature.

"Chelsea have approached Napoli tonight to submit an official bid for Victor Osimhen," said Romano.

"Loan with OBLIGATION to buy. Meanwhile, Chelsea discuss salary terms with Victor. Al Ahli are at final stages of talks with Napoli! But deal ONLY happens if Chelsea talks collapse."

The race to seal a late deal for the 25-year-old appears to be heating up, and he looks likely to be the most headline-grabbing name this afternoon.