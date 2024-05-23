Chelsea chiefs are internally discussing bringing in a league-winning manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino officially leaves Chelsea

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, assisted by the club's co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, are now tasked with finding Pochettino's successor - following Chelsea's controversial decision to part company with the Argentine.

The Blues ended 2023/2024 on a real high under Pochettino, winning their last five Premier League games and clinching a spot in next season's Europa Conference League pot as a result. Their end-of-season surge in form resulted in European football next season, and at least gave Chelsea something to build upon for next campaign.

Chelsea's last five league games under Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

However, it appears both Pochettino and the club couldn't find a way forward in partnership together, so the former Tottenham boss left by "mutual consent" on Tuesday evening - as reads Chelsea's official announcement.

Attention now turns to how they will proceed with Pochettino's successor, and many names have been linked already. Chelsea are believed to have held some loose talks with Thomas Tuchel, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, while Brentford boss Thomas Frank is believed to have admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Their next appointment will be an absolutely crucial one, as Boehly and the Chelsea board certainly won't want to undergo yet another managerial search at some point over 2024/2025. Romano, sharing an update on Chelsea's preferred candidates, lists who could well make the move to west London.

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are talking about Maresca

Taking to X, the reliable reporter says Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca features highly in their thinking. He claims Chelsea chiefs are internally talking about appointing Maresca to replace Pochettino, coming after the former Man City coach guided Leicester to the Championship title and automatic promotion in his debut campaign.

The tactician's contract is thought to include an £8.5 million release clause, following the Foxes' climb back up to the top flight. Maresca has also made quite an impression at the King Power, especially with midfielder Harry Winks, who's thrived under his tutelage.

“He’s incredible in every way,” said Winks to talkSPORT. “He’s a manager who I think will certainly go to the very top. His understanding of football is something I’ve never witnessed before. I think his approachability and man-management is exceptional. I’ve really enjoyed working for him so much already and I’m still learning so much every day.

“When you go out on the pitch you know exactly what to do and how the opposition are going to operate and what you can do to affect that."