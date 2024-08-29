Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign another "elite" new player for Oliver Glasner, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Crystal Palace transfer rumours

The Eagles recorded their first win of the season in the week over Championship outfit Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. However, after the victory, Glasner refused to be drawn on transfer speculation.

“I turn 50 tomorrow and I think I have one free wish, and my wish would be that I don’t have to answer questions about the transfer window, so you can decide if you give me a gift or not.

“Today I pushed everything away from me, and all the players who played the game, they deserved 100 per cent Oliver Glasner and not thinking about the transfer window, not thinking about different players.

“They needed the support before and during the game from all of us so I think it would be terrible from my side if I focused on other players, because they had to win the game.

“They did it fantastically, especially how we scored the goals. It’s almost (midnight), I don’t think about the transfer window, and I hope tomorrow when we meet for training I hope we get some good news.”

It does look as if there will be some more incomings and outgoings at Selhurst Park before the deadline, though, with Eddie Nketiah on course to join from Arsenal and Sam Johnstone joining Wolves.

Nketiah is set to cost Palace an initial £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, and by the looks of things, he’ll soon be joined by a defender.

Crystal Palace agree Maxence Lacroix deal

According to Romano, Palace have also agreed a deal with Wolfsburg to sign centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

The Athletic have provided more details, saying a transfer will be worth an initial €18m (£15.2m) for the 24-year-old, with a potential €3m (£2.5m) due in add-ons.

Romano added on Thursday morning: "Maxence Lacroix to Crystal Palace, story confirmed and here we go! All documents are approved by #CPFC and Wolfsburg, fee around £18m. He’s always been the #1 target for Glasner to replace Andersen. Medical in London in the next 24h."

Personal terms are seemingly agreed with the Frenchman, who could come in and provide a much-needed option at the back after Joachim Andersen’s move to Fulham and Marc Guehi still being linked with a move to Newcastle.

Lacroix vs Guehi comparison 23/24 Stats (per 90 mins) Lacroix Guehi Passes Attempted 46.9 50.6 Pass Completion % 84.7% 86.9% Progressive Passes 3.02 2.98 Progressive Carries 0.19 0.67 Tackles 1.83 1.24 Blocks 1.34 0.98 Interceptions 0.91 0.72 Aerials Won 2.44 1.29 FBref

Lacroix, called an "elite defender" by journalist Tobias Kröger has been with Wolfsburg since 2020 after leaving FC Sochaux and has made 130 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring seven goals in the process.

It now looks as if a move to England with Palace could go through before the deadline, providing there isn't a late hitch over the next 24 hours or so.