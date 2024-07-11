Crystal Palace are eyeing a move to sign a £34m attacker, with Oliver Glasner seemingly wanting one more high-profile signing.

Crystal Palace's summer transfer window so far

While Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton have been away at Euro 2024 with England, Dougie Freedman and Glasner have been hard at work making preparations for the new season at Selhurst Park.

It will be Glasner’s first full campaign in charge of the Eagles, and there have already been some noticeable incomings and one big departure from the playing squad. In regards to arrivals, centre-back Chadi Riad was the first to join from Real Betis, and he’s been followed by attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, who left Lazio as a free agent.

The one major exit has been Michael Olise, who has now officially completed his move to European giants Bayern Munich. Steve Parish told the club’s official website after the move was announced:

“We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player. We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football, and I would like to personally wish him the very best for his next adventure with Bayern Munich in Germany which I’m sure we will all follow closely.”

Now, a replacement for Olise appears to be required, with Palace losing a player who scored 10 Premier League goals and provided six assists in just 19 games last season.

Former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is just one wide attacker to be linked with a move to London, with a fee of around £20m needed for the Marseille man. However, Fabrizio Romano has shared a new update on another attacker who is valued at €40m (£34m).

Crystal Palace eyeing Matias Soule move

Talking to GiveMeSport, Romano stated that Juventus winger Matias Soule is a player Palace are eyeing, alongside top-flight rivals West Ham and Leicester City, with Glasner wanting “one more player”.

“Another player they've been tracking is Matias Soule but Juventus want €40 million for him. Also, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested, but €40 million is a lot of money, so not that easy. And I expect Crystal Palace to do something absolutely because Oliver Glasner, apart from obviously Daichi Kamada joining, wants one more player.”

Soule spent last season out on loan with Frosinone, where he was compared to Argentine icon Angel Di Maria.

He scored 11 Serie A goals and provided three assists in 36 league appearances, catching the eye of analyst Ben Mattison , who hailed Soule as a “really entertaining player”.

“Soule is just generally a really entertaining player to watch. He plays with flair and a level of confidence that’s so engaging. The Argentine has an inevitability about him – he always is looking to make something happen & when he has the ball in certain areas, he will.”