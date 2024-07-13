Everton are in talks with the current club of a "huge talent" about signing him in the summer transfer window, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

New signings are required all over the pitch for the Blues this summer, but added firepower is arguably needed more than defensive solidity, considering Sean Dyche's side only scored 40 goals in 38 Premier League matches in 2023/24.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has emerged as a rumoured target for Everton before next season gets underway, with the Gunners man unlikely to be a key starter at the Emirates, considering the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are ahead of him in the attacking pecking order. He still scored five goals in 10 league starts last term, however, and could be a shrewd signing by the Merseysiders.

Former Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez has also been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer, with the Colombian currently playing for Turkish giants Galatasaray. The 28-year-old may be viewed as an ideal replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, albeit the young defedner now looks set to stay after the imminent sale of Amadou Onana.

It has also been claimed that Everton could look to hijack a deal for Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove in the summer window, jumping in front of Fiorentina in the queue. He has been described as a "wonderful lad" by Jose Mourinho, and at 22, would represent a long-term signing who could perhaps fill the Onana void.

Everton in talks over signing "huge talent"

Writing on X on Friday evening, Romano said that Everton are in talks with Napoli over signing midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer, with the Serie A side willing to move him on.

"Everton have opened talks with Napoli to sign Jesper Lindstrøm as winger is next top target. Negotiations underway, Napoli are open to selling Jasper in case of good proposal, EFC on it. NO talks for Jackson Tchatchoua from Verona despite links."

As mentioned, attack is an important area for Everton to focus on, especially if Dominic Calvert-Lewin departs, and Lindstrom could be a great option for them in wide attacking midfield and wide areas.

The £47,000-a-week ace made 22 appearances in Serie A in his first season at Napoli in 2023/24, although the fact that only two of those were starts explains why a move away could appeal to him. Meanwhile, 16 caps have come his way for Denmark, while former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Kevin Trapp has lauded him in the past.

"Jesper is still very young but is a huge talent. He shows it now more often. He’s (playing at) a high level, he’s on top form. The goal he scored last week against Leverkusen was beautiful and I guess he has a lot of confidence right now."

Jesper Lindstrom's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Eintracht Frankfurt 80 14 14 Brondby 65 15 15 Napoli 29 0 0

At 24, Lindstrom is at a great age to come straight in as a key player for Everton, and a tally of 14 goals and assists apiece in 80 appearances for Frankfurt highlights his quality in the final third. Granted, his one year at Napoli has been underwhelming, but there is no reason why he shouldn't be an excellent addition at Goodison.