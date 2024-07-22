A significant update has emerged regarding Manchester United's pursuit of an "extraordinary" player this summer, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS continue to work hard on new signings for the Red Devils as they look to add to the captures of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, who have come in from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Dani Olmo was one of the shining lights at Euro 2024 and United have been linked with a move for Spain's impressive attacking midfielder, potentially seeing him as someone who could link effectively with Zirkzee in the final third. However, there is interest from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona, with the 26-year-old a wanted man.

Adrien Rabiot is now a free agent after bringing an end to his time at Juventus, and the Red Devils are once again believed to be battling rivals Liverpool for his signature. It has been claimed that the Merseysiders are leading the race to sign the Frenchman, though.

Erik ten Hag's side have also been backed to make a move for Netherlands and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons, who at 21, is a highly rated player with a big future in the game. Three assists came his way at the Euros, not to mention a superb strike against England in the semi-finals.

Writing on X on Sunday, Romano claimed that Manchester United are still interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat this summer after having him on loan last season, but won't trigger his €20m (£16.8m) buy clause:

United supporters may be split when it comes to the club's interest in Amrabat, with the 27-year-old a player who helped Ten Hag's men win the FA Cup last season, playing 90 minutes in the final victory over City at the end of a testing season.

His effort levels and willing running were also evident during the 2022 World Cup as he reached the semi-finals with Morocco and was described as "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique.

On the flip-side, there are limitations to Amrabat's game in terms of his technical quality - not a single goal or assist came his way for United in any competition this season, while he averaged 0.3 key passes per game in the Premier League - so you could argue that a higher calibre of player is needed.

If the Moroccan is signed strictly as a squad player, there would be sense behind the move, especially as he already knows the club well, but if United are to reach another level moving forward, superior midfielders need to arrive as well, coming in as key starters.