Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a new update regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

Liverpool pushing to sign Chiesa this summer

After such a quiet summer transfer window at Anfield to date, Reds supporters were given an exciting Monday of news to begin their week. Firstly, a deal with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was reported to have been agreed, with the Georgian undergoing a medical and then remaining at his current club on loan for the 2024/25 season.

That was followed by the news that Chiesa has emerged as a strong option to add to Liverpool's squad in the remaining days of the summer transfer window, with Romano taking to X on Monday evening: "Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days. Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and LFC made contact today. Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move."

It is a rumour that has seemingly come out of nowhere, with all the local Liverpool journalists also reporting it, including the reliable Paul Joyce, who stated that they are "weighing up interest" in the Italy winger. This now appears to be a rumour that has genuine legs and Romano has dropped a further update that sheds fresh light on the situation.

Romano drops news Chiesa to Liverpool information

Writing on X, Romano said that Juventus want Chiesa to leave the club this week, acting as a further boost to Liverpool, with the player himself "excited" about joining the Reds and a price tag of around £12m.

Liverpool fans appear to be split about the potential arrival of Chiesa, with some feeling that another attacker simply isn't needed, considering Arne Slot already has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to call upon.

That being said, the fact that the 26-year-old could join for a fee of around just £12m makes him an opportunistic option and worth the risk, even though injuries have dogged him at times in his career. He is a top-quality player when fit and firing, with Alessandro Pierini once even calling him "world-class".

"He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

Granted, a No.6 in the mould of Martin Zubimendi is arguably more important for Liverpool than another flying attacker this summer, as well as a centre-back who can ideally also do a job at left-back, but the chance to sign Chiesa on the cheap is too good to ignore.