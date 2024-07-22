Journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update regarding the future of a "phenomenal" Celtic player this summer, with a new development emerging.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with signings in the summer transfer window, including USA international Tanner Tessman, who plies his trade for Venezia. The 22-year-old has won two caps for his country to date, but is a young player who will be expected to add to that tally.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has reportedly held talks with Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with the Royal Antwerp attacker seemingly a strong target for Celtic as they look to add more firepower in the final third.

Adam Idah impressed on loan from Norwich City last season, scoring some vital goals en route to the Hoops sealing the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double, including netting the late winner in the cup final against Rangers. Bristol City striker Tommy Conway is seen as an alternative to Idah should they fail to bring him in on a permanent basis.

Another rumoured Celtic target is Poland midfielder Jakub Kaluzinski, with the Scottish giants believed to be keeping tabs on him. The 21-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Taking to X, Romano said that Atalanta have tabled a fresh bid for Celtic star Matt O'Riley, with the offer as much as €18m (£15.1m):

At this point, it does feel as though Celtic may have to be resigned to O'Riley leaving the club this summer given the amount of interest in the midfielder, as well as the calibre of clubs thought to be seeking a deal.

While Liverpool have also been linked, Atalanta's pedigree is undeniable following their Europa League triumph last season, and the Dane may see it as too good an opportunity to turn down.

Replacing the 23-year-old would be extremely difficult considering he has been the creative hub of his side for a sustained period of time. He scored 19 goals and registered 16 assists last season, while Rodgers said of him in the recent past:

"He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that. But from an individual perspective, his goal return… I think someone said he had scored his first goal [of last season] in January of last year.

"So to look at his numbers now, it’s [a] huge testament to himself, because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his teammates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved."

Should there be a sudden change of heart from O'Riley, it would be an almighty boost for Celtic, but for now, they should be looking to find a perfect replacement to help fill the expected void left by him.