Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a new update on a £10 million player that Leeds United have been eyeing for weeks.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites are in a very good position heading into the second half of the season, and the hope will be that they go one better than they did last term. Despite sitting at the top of the Championship table, Daniel Farke may see this month as a good opportunity to bring in one or two new players to just freshen up his squad.

Signing a new defender seems to be a key priority for Leeds, as they have been linked with a couple in recent days and weeks. One player the Yorkshire side have placed on their radar recently is Japhet Tanganga of Millwall. Leeds are tracking the defender but are not alone, as Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on signing the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

As well as Tanganga, Leeds are leading the race to sign Nico Elvedi from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, despite it being mentioned that a move may not happen until the summer. Farke knows the defender from his time in charge of the German side, and his ability to play centre-back and right-back makes him appealing. However, as with Tanganga, Wolves are also interested in signing Elvedi.

Tanganga and Elvedi are two options that the Whites have under consideration, but Leeds have also been linked with Ben Godfrey, and Romano has now reported that he can leave Atalanta this month.

Godfrey joined the Italian side during the summer transfer window from Everton in a deal worth £10 million. It was probably considered an exciting move for the defender, as he got a move overseas to a team that had just won the Europa League. However, it is a move that has failed to live up to its billing, as the 26-year-old has played just five games in all competitions.

The versatile defender has yet to start a game and hasn’t appeared in Serie A since the first game of the campaign. In December, it was reported that Leeds are interested in signing Godfrey, but at the time faced stiff competition from several Premier League teams. It was also claimed that Leeds’ only chance of signing the defender would be if they were a Premier League team, meaning a move would have to wait until the summer at the earliest.

Ben Godfrey's Championship stats Apps 36 Goals 4 Assists 2

Leeds could still be interested in the player, and now Romano has stated that Godfrey can leave Atalanta this month, as he is “no longer key for their project." Godfrey is under contract with the Italian side until 2029, so it remains in Atalanta’s hands as to what they do about a transfer this month, as a loan switch could be an option, making his future one to watch.