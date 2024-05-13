Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea linked with Mauricio Pochettino replacements

It has not been the easiest 2023/24 campaign for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. With around £400m spent on players across the summer and winter windows, the Blues should have, at least on paper, been in the Premier League top-four and arguably maybe even challenging for the league title.

However, despite an improved run of form over the last few months, the west Londoners can no longer secure a Champions League berth, with their place in the top seven still not guaranteed with two games to play. This has led to much speculation over Pochettino's future in west London, with the Argentine himself raising eyebrows with recent comments, stating "it will not be the end of the world" if he leaves Chelsea.

"If we are happy then it's perfect, but it's not only if the owners are happy... because you need to ask us also, because maybe we are not happy and we need to split," said Pochettino at his press conference on Friday. "It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It's two parts if they make a decision and it's not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

"Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it's not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it's not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

Amid Chelsea's struggles this season, the club have seen a number of names linked with Pochettino's role. Last month, it was claimed that Chelsea were "monitoring" the status of Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim "should things not progress further with Pochettino in (the) summer". Elsewhere, Chelsea are said to have identified Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as a candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The potential appointment of Hansi Flick has also been “discussed internally” by those within the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.

Now, journalist Romano has shared an update on the future of Pochettino at Stamford Bridge when speaking to Caught Offside.

And for all the speculation about the South American leaving the club, Romano states that Chelsea are happy with the team's recent displays, adding that Pochettino is aware any decision on his future would be made at the back end of the 2023/24 campaign:

“Mauricio Pochettino may have raised some eyebrows with his recent comments about his future, but the reality is this: Chelsea are happy with the team’s recent performances, but also Pochettino knows any decision was always going to be made close to the end of the season. This is something the club has always confirmed even in difficult, really difficult moments months ago. So that remains the case.”