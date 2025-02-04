Tottenham Hotspur completed a loan move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on deadline day, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped an update on the terms of the deal.

Dramatic late twist on deadline day

Despite initially making it clear he wasn't interested in a move to Tottenham, amid interest from other Premier League clubs, Tel completed a late move to north London, and there have been suggestions Ange Postecoglou played a big role in his decision.

Daniel Levy had initially tried to convince the forward about the move, but Postecoglou ended up playing a fundamental part in getting the deal done, making a phone call to explain where he saw him fitting into his side.

Although Tottenham picked up a 2-0 victory over Brentford last time out, Ange's job still remains under threat, and the manager will be hoping the signing of the Bayern Munich youngster can help turn his side's season around.

Initial reports had suggested the 19-year-old would be moving to N17 on a straight loan deal, with no option to buy, but there has now been a promising update on that front from Romano.

Taking to X, the transfer expert has confirmed there is a €60m (£50m) option to buy included in the loan deal, meaning the starlet could end up completing a permanent move at the end of the season if he impresses over the next few months.

Tel needs to make an instant impact

Initially rejecting a move to Tottenham, before having a late change of heart, isn't exactly the best way to endear yourself to a new set of supporters, so the attacker will need to hit the ground running in north London.

Amid previous links to Arsenal, the France U21 was lauded for his finishing ability by scout Ben Mattinson, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has made it clear he is best suited to playing at striker.

Despite the victory over Brentford, Spurs are still languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, making it even more important Tel is firing on all cylinders in front of goal right from the off.

Given his age, the teenager's first-team experience is limited, but he has 16 senior goals to his name with Bayern Munich, despite most often being deployed on the wing, and Postecoglou will be hoping his new signing can kick on between now and the end of the season.