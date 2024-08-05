Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update on Newcastle United's summer pursuit of England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

New transfer rumours continue to emerge with the Magpies, with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez seen as an alternative to Guehi, should they fail to snap up the Palace man. The 27-year-old admittedly played mostly as a left-back for the Reds last season, filling in for the injured Andy Robertson, but he has played in a central role many times and may like the idea of being used there by Eddie Howe.

In terms of long-term additions, 17-year-old Galway United forward Kyle Fitzgerald has been linked with a move to Newcastle, with the north-east outfit set to pip Brighton and Wolves to the signing of him.

Howe could also be looking at wide options this summer, regardless of whether Anthony Gordon leaves the club or not, and Anthony Elanga has emerged as a target. The former Manchester United winger has done well at the City Ground since leaving Old Trafford on a permanent basis last year, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson's future as a Newcastle player is up in the air currently, with injuries continuing to be an issue, not to mention the fact that he only has one year remaining on his current deal. Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia has seemingly been lined up as a potential replacement for the 32-year-old, having scored 20 goals in 51 appearances for his current club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel [via The Boot Room], Romano claimed that there "could be movement" soon regarding Newcastle's move for Guehi this summer but there is yet to be a bid made.

"Newcastle, I can confirm they asked for information on Marc Guehi, they approached Crystal Palace so it was a direct approach. As of today though, I’m told there has been no formal bid from Newcastle and Crystal Palace will ask something around the £60-65m mark for Guehi. So it’s not going to be an easy deal but for sure the interest is there and for sure there could be movement there."

It does feel as though Guehi is a primary target for Newcastle at this point, with his performances for England at Euro 2024 showing precisely why Paul Mitchell and Howe want to bring him in.

The 23-year-old was arguably the Three Lions' standout performer, starting six matches and completing 93.5% of his passes, as well as winning an average of 2.2 aerial duels per game.

Guehi still has so many years ahead of him, meaning he could be the fulcrum of Newcastle's defence for his peak years, forging a formidable centre-back partnership with Sven Botman once the Dutchman returns from injury.

Marc Guehi's Euro 2024 stats for England Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Aerial duel wins per game 2.2 Clearances per game 2.0 Tackles per game 0.5 Interceptions per game 0.3 Pass completion rate 93.5%

Granted, the England man still has to prove that he can handle the pressure of playing for a huge Premier League club, but the manner in which he carried himself at the Euros bodes well, in terms of his temperament.