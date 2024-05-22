Manchester City have been rocked as it has emerged that one of their first team stars may opt to quit the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Man City eyeing double

Pep Guardiola's side clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-1 win over West Ham, pipping Arsenal to top spot by two points. They could yet make that a domestic double should they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend, a result that would also leave the Red Devils without any European football next season, something that they have not been faced with since 2015.

But it has not been as calm as the previous season for Guardiola's side, and this summer seems likely to bring with it plenty of change, with Kevin de Bruyne's future unclear amid interest from Saudi Arabia. Equally unclear are the futures of Bernardo Silva and Sergio Gomez, with the former a long-term target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips' time at City appears up, though interested parties have been put off by the hefty price tag demanded for the midfieder by Guardiola's side, and they are likely to need to take a loss on the midfielder to move him on.

Another that the club may need to cut their losses on is Joao Cancelo, who has spent this season on loan with Barcelona but whose value only continues to decrease, with the Catalan side unlikely to be able to stump up the funds to sign him permanently for anything like the £60m City shelled out to bring him to the Etihad.

There are rumours on the incoming front too. There is long-term interest in the likes of Premier League stars Eberechi Eze, Pedro Neto and Michael Olise as the Cityzens look to flex their financial muscles once more this summer. But now, they have been stung by the news that they may lose a cornerstone of their starting XI this summer.

Ederson could depart Man City

That news comes courtesy of reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Ederson could be on his way out of the Etihad this summer.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who will miss the FA Cup final after suffering a fractured eye socket against Tottenham a week ago, still has two years left to run on his £100,000 per week deal in Manchester, but it is claimed that he could leave this summer should the club and player recieve "a good proposal", with the goalkeeper "considering [his] possibilities at the end of the season".

That comes amid interest from Saudi Arabia, who are keen to continue their hefty recruitment drive having already signed teammate Riyad Mahrez 12 months ago from the Etihad outfit.

Ederson's impressive Premier League campaign 23/24 Appearances 33 Save % 70.7% Saves per 90 1.7 Clean sheets 10 Goals prevented 1.2

However, Romano adds that "it will be up to the player" as to whether he forces a move away or not, with Guardiola known not to stand in the way of players who wish to depart.

Should he opt to leave, it means that he has already played his last competitive game for City, and it could make the potential contract renewal for Stefan Ortega even more of a priority on the blue side of Manchester.