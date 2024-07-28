Everton are closing in on their fourth signing of the summer as they look to hand manager Sean Dyche a side able to avoid relegation from the Premier League once more this season.

Everton sign Jesper Linsdtrom

Following their Premier League survival last season despite two points deductions for breaching financial fair play regulations, Everton are hoping to be a little more comfortable this time around.

Dyche's side have already made a number of new additions this summer, with Jesper Lindstrom the latest arrival. The Danish international arrived on loan from Napoli in a deal which includes an option to buy the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

“I feel very good. It’s amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I’ve seen, very good facilities as well. I’m very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit," Lindstrom explained to Everton's official club media.

“I am 100 per cent ready. I’m so hungry. This pre-season feels long because I just want to play football, I just want to be out there in the stadium. Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started."

He joins striker Ilman Ndiaye in the new arrivals at Goodison Park, with the striker having been signed from Marseille as the Toffees look to bolster their attack, with Dyche's side managing the third-fewest goals in the division in the 2023-24 campaign.

Further back, they have also signed central midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, though both Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana have headed to Villa Park in the time since his arrival on Merseyside. And they are closing in on another new face.

Everton set to sign defender

Now, it has emerged that the Toffees are on the verge of signing Republic of Ireland international Jake O'Brien from Lyon, with a fee agreed with the French side and talks taking place over personal terms.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the club have a "deal in principle" agreed with Lyon and that O'Brien is "ready to accept the five-year contract offered".

The 23-year-old still has three years left on his £9,000-a-week deal at Lyon, having only left the Premier League for France 12 months ago. However, his performances last season caught the eye and have convinced the Toffees to part ways with around £22m to bring him to Goodison Park.

O'Brien vs Everton's current centre-backs 23-24 domestic season Per 90 Stats via fbref Jake O'Brien James Tarkowski Jarrad Branthwaite Appearances 27 38 35 Pass accuracy 88.2% 77.1% 79.8% Progressive carries 0.57 0.39 0.06 Tackles and interceptions 1.29 3.08 3.35 Clearances 3.73 5.03 4.71

Already a regular for the Republic of Ireland, he has drawn praise from former manager John O'Shea, who hailed his "brilliant" rise.

"It’s been brilliant to see what he has done in the last year to 18 months, establishing himself in a top-flight league. It’s been brilliant to see. There’s great competition in that area of the pitch. He’ll have lots of competition but it’s great for us, and me being part of the defensive camp shall we say, that we can help him improve even further over the two games coming up", O'Shea said via Extra.

Now he is looking set to take another step as he heads to Goodison Park.